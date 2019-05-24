HPU Women’s Lacrosse: Herman Selected to IWLCA Senior All-Star Game
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University women’s lacrosse senior Samantha Herman has been selected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game, the IWLCA announced Friday (May 24).
Herman will play for the Division I South team and will face the North team on June 1 at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters’ Tierney Field in Sparks, Md. The Division III teams will play the first game at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Division I game at 1 p.m. The Division II game will cap off the event at 2:30 p.m. Admission for all three games is free of charge and the games will be web-streamed live on IWLCA-tv.com.
The midfielder becomes the sixth Panther to be selected to play in the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game, joining Jasmine Jordan and Mackenzie Carroll in 2014 and Allie Foard, Emily Meier and Kristina Renner in 2016.
Herman had a career-high 33 points in 2019 on 26 goals and seven assists. She also secured 50 draw controls, caused 19 turnovers and picked up a career-high 40 ground balls. She finished her High Point career as the program’s all-time leader in draw controls with 228 and ranks third all-time in ground balls with 135 and fourth in caused turnovers with 93. She tallied 107 career points on 91 goals and 16 assists.
