Page High School hires Jeffrey Mei as new women’s volleyball coach.

Page High School is excited to announce the hiring of Jeffrey Mei as our new head varsity women’s volleyball coach. Coach Mei has worked extensively with local volleyball clubs both coaching teams and running clinics for multiple age groups. In addition, he has years of experience working with both JV and varsity high school programs in the area.

Coach Mei’s strong passion for volleyball developed during his time at the University of Illinois at Chicago when he served as one of the co-founders of the Recreational Volleyball Club. He helped grow the club to 1600 members by his senior year while hosting practices, trainings, and charity tournaments. His passion for volleyball continued after relocating to the Triad, where he has spent the last 7 years working with NC Power Volleyball organization. He currently serves as a Junior Olympic Volleyball coach. Coach Mei has coached teams featuring some of the best area players, numerous area players that went on to play at the collegiate level, and coached multiple teams that earned the #1 ranking in the Carolina Region system. Coach Mei has led multiple volleyball clinics in the area and is highly regarded as both an instructor and coach. He also served in different coaching roles at both Ragsdale and Grimsley.

Page High School principal, Erik Naglee, issued the following statement:

“We are excited to hire Coach Mei to lead our volleyball program at Page. He has years of experience working with and developing many talented players in the area. He’s an accomplished and well-respected coach within the triad volleyball community. We are excited about the energy and passion that he will bring to our volleyball program moving forward.”

Page High School athletic director, Matthew Harder, issued the following statement:

“Coach Mei is bringing a wealth of coaching experience and technical knowledge to our volleyball program. He has a strong passion for volleyball and developing student-athletes on and off the court. His ability to work to teach and train athletes of all skill sets will be a true asset to Page. We are very excited for the future of our Page volleyball program.”