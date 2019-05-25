Devanney Leads Elon Baseball Phoenix to 8-6 Win Over Northeastern

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Cam Devanney drove in three runs, belted a two-run home run, and added a pair of doubles to help lead Elon University baseball to an 8-6 win over fourth-seeded Northeastern Friday afternoon, May 24 at the 2019 CAA Championship.

Tyler Stanley added a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate with a run scored. Matt Oldham went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and Anthony Galason hit 2-for-5 with a double. Ty Adcock, Nick Cicci, and Adam Spurlin all finished 1-for-4.

Jared Wetherbee (7-4) picked up the win after tallying six punch outs across 7.0 complete innings of work. The left-hander allowed six runs, five of them earned, on seven hits and one walk. Adcock tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save, fanning three while giving up two hits and a base on balls. Dean McCarthy also came out of the pen.

How It Happened: The Huskies (28-29) started off quick with an unearned run in the top of the first. Ian Fair, an All-CAA First Team selection, reached on an error. A Scott Holzwasser double down the left-field line allowed him to slide under the throw to home. Elon answered in the bottom of the inning, though. After Galason singled to center field, Devanney touched them all with a deep fly to left. His 10th home run of the season put the Phoenix (31-23) in control, 2-1.

Northeastern knotted the game at 2-2 in the top of the third as Corey DiLoreto hit a solo shot to right just over the glove of a leaping Stanley. Elon again came up with a response as the maroon and gold produced two runs on as many hits in the bottom half of the frame. Joe Satterfield drew a one-out walk and scored on a Devanney double to right center as the Phoenix executed the hit and run. An Adcock ground out to short moved Devanney up to third, and the team captain trotted home on an Oldham double to left to push the lead to 4-2.

In the fourth, a Cam Walsh two-run bomb again tied the game. In its next turn at bat, Elon retook the lead as Stanley singled to left and swiped second for the second time on the day. Galason then went opposite with a double to the right corner. The next inning, Oldham added an insurance run with a two-out solo shot to right. Elon doubled its lead, 8-4, with another two marks in the seventh. Devanney and Adcock hit back-to-back doubles for one run. With Adcock standing on third following an Oldham ground out, Cicci then found a hole through the left side of the defense.

The Huskies got a pair back in top of the eighth. After a leadoff walk, an Ian Fair double to right center allowed the runner to cross the plate. Fair then moved up to third as the throw home was late. Holzwasser then singled through the right side to close the gap, 8-6. Northeastern put on the pressure in the top of the ninth after a leadoff walk and a single through the left side put runners on the corners with one gone. However, Adcock handled the pressure as the next two Huskies went down swinging.

Notes: Devanney is now tied with Adcock for home runs this season…With nine saves, Adcock is now tied for ninth on Elon’s single-season record list along with Greg Harris and Greg McDannold, who both recorded nine saves during the 1985 season…Stanley’s four hits mark a career high. The Shallotte, N.C. native also has 27 steals this season to put him just outside the program’s single-season steals list. One more swiped bag would pull the junior even at 10th place with Tom Alessi (1987) and two would tie for ninth with Brad Beeson (1998)…Elon went 4-0 against the Huskies this season and improved to 10-8 in the all-time series.

On Deck: Elon plays again tomorrow in the second semifinal game, which has been moved up to a noon start. The Phoenix will play the loser of tonight’s first semifinal between No. 3 William & Mary and No. 5 UNCW.