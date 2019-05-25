HiToms Baseball is Back and Opening Day is Here!!!!!/First Pitch set to come in at 6pm at Historic Finch Field, in Thomasville
**********IT’S HERE!**********
Opening Day. Kernersville comes to Finch Field to open the season.
Gates will open at 4:30PM!
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Opponent: Kernersville Bulldogs
Venue: Historic Finch Field
Live Stream: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/cplhitoms/
Get your tickets at the gate or by calling 336-472-8667.
General Admission: $7
Box Seats: $8
Click below for our 2019 game schedule and much more.
HITOMS.COM
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.