HiToms Baseball is Back and Opening Day is Here!!!!!/First Pitch set to come in at 6pm at Historic Finch Field, in Thomasville

**********IT’S HERE!**********

Opening Day. Kernersville comes to Finch Field to open the season.

Gates will open at 4:30PM!

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Kernersville Bulldogs

Venue: Historic Finch Field

Live Stream: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/cplhitoms/

Get your tickets at the gate or by calling 336-472-8667.

General Admission: $7

Box Seats: $8

Click below for our 2019 game schedule and much more.

HITOMS.COM