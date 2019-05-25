HPU Track & Field: Heinst Sets New Program Record At NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High Point University track and field completes its time at 2019 NCAA East Preliminaries on Friday, with Carter Clasper, Nathalie Elliott and Famke Heinst representing the Purple & White at this year’s regional.

“I think that we left two on the table today on the women’s side,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “We had two great opportunities to advance but we just weren’t quite ready…But I’m very pleased with Nathalie [Elliott] in the vault and obviously Famke [Heinst] ran a school record and Big South record…It was a great performance but she was right there in the last 100 meters, and to miss going to Texas (for NCAA Championships) is frustrating. And she is, so is Coach [Remy] Tamer, but he’s done a tremendous job with these girls and we’ll be back.”

Sophomore Famke Heinst wrapped up the Panthers’ turn in Jacksonville, running a new school record in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase. Already holding the fastest time in HPU history, the Netherlands native beat her previous best by nearly two seconds, while turning in a time of 10:09.40 on Friday night. Her pace fell just a single spot short of an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Track & Field Championships, coming in 13th overall among a field of 47 finishing athletes.

Pole vaulter Nathalie Elliott was the only other High Point athlete to take the stage on day two of competition, turning in a mark of 3.92m. Elliott’s performance finished in a tie for 20th on the night, while her season-best mark of 4.16m came in ranked 16th in the east.

Clasper was the first to compete for the Panthers this week, turning in a mark of 4.81m in the men’s pole vault on Thursday. The junior finished 39th in the field overall, making the first NCAA East regional appearance of his career.

Top Performers

Women’s Steeplechase

13. Famke Heinst (10:09.40)

Women’s Pole Vault

T20. Nathalie Elliott (3.92m)

Men’s Pole Vault

39. Carter Clasper (4.81m)