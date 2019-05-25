Top Five High School Left-Handed Pitchers in the Nation, as the 2019 MLB Draft approaches, with Two of the LHP’s from right here in North Carolina

We have seen a lot from LHP Blake Walston, from Wilmington New Hanover High School, as led his Wildcats team over Eastern Guilford HS in the NCHSAA 3-AA Football Semifinals back in 2017, as the New Hanover QB, and then he just recently was on the mound, when Wildcats displaced Southeast Guilford from the 3-A Baseball playoffs, back earlier this month….Walston is the real deal and he comes from the same high school that produced Trot Nixon back in the day..

We have also heard a lot about Chris Villamin, the LHP for the Ledford Panthers…He paced his Ledford team to a (24-3) record this season and last check, Villamin had been sitting at (9-0) for the season….Villamin led his Ledford team(29-5) to the NCHSAA 2-A Championship Game Finals, back in 2018….Ledford fell to Whiteville in the 2-A Championship Series…

Here is the word on Walston and Villamin and how MaxPreps.com sees them as the MLB 2019 Draft approaches….

**********2019 MLB Draft: Top 5 high school left-handed pitching prospects**********

Blake Walston, New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.), 6-4, 172

Walston has been one of the risers during the spring thanks to strong performances every time he’s taken the mound. He’s posted a 12-0 record with a 0.20 ERA and 129 strikeouts with just 18 walks in 68.1 innings pitched. The best part about Walston, however, is that he’s projected to get even better. He can easily add weight to his frame, which will help him get his fastball up from where it currently sits at 93 mph. Most of his other pitches need work since he tends to stick with the fastball.

Draft forecast: A couple of mock drafts have Walston going in the first round, but more than likely he goes on the second day and ends up going to college at North Carolina State.

Chris Villamin, Ledford Senior (Thomasville, N.C.), 6-2, 185

One of the top small school pitchers in the nation, Villamin has appeared as a first round pick in some mock drafts, but is more than likely a second day selection. He hits 94 mph on his fast ball and has shown good command of his pitches and getting ahead of the batter. He has 94 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

Draft forecast: Could go first round, but more likely a second-day choice.