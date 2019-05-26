A look at the Saturday Night Scoreboard:SAL Hoppers go down and Shorebirds move up a game/Rockers out on the road/HiToms top ‘Dogs/Dash smash Sox at BB&T/ACC finds UNC vs. GA Tech for Title on Sunday/Cobras fall to Predators/Full Report on AEW card from Vegas
South Atlantic League Scoreboard:
Hickory Crawdads 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 7
GSO(33-15)
Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Hagerstown Suns 0
DEL(37-10)
DEL now up 4 1/2 games over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the SAL North…..
ACC Baseball Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park:
North Carolina Tar Heels 13, Boston College Eagles 5
Georgia Tech Yellowjackets 9, N.C. State Wolfpack 1
ACC Baseball Tournament Championship Sunday at Noon:
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
New Britain Bees 10, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(17-110/Bees(13-13)
Coastal Plain League Baseball:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7, Kernersville Bulldogs 3
HiToms(1-0)
Carolina League Baseball:
Winston-Salem Dash 17, Salem Red Sox 3
Dash(25-23)/Red Sox(18-29)
American Legion Baseball:
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 6, Post 36 Kannapolis 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 6 10 1 K36 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 4 9 2
National Arena League Football:
Orlando Predators 74, Carolina Cobras 69
Cobras(4-2)/Predators(2-5)
**********All Elite Wrestling/AEW Results from the “All or Nothing” pay-per-view event on Saturday night, in Las Vegas, Nevada:**********
21-Man Casino Battle Royal (Winner gets future shot a AEW World Championship) Winner:Adam Page receives future AEW World Championship match.
Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian Winner:Kip Sabian via Pinfall
SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman Winners:SCU via Pinfall
Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Brandi Rhodes vs. Awesome Kong Winner:Britt Baker via Pinfall
The Best Friends(Trent Baretta and Chucky T.) vs. Jack Evans and Angelico Winners:The Best Friends via Pinfall
Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami Winners:Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall
Cody (with Brandi Rhodes) vs. Dustin Rhodes Winner:Cody via Pinfall
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship) Winners:The Young Bucks retain the AAA World Tag Team Titles
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega (Winner faces Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at a later date) Winner:Chris Jericho via Pinfall (Will face Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at a later date.)
