Caldwell Academy’s Hannah Hulsman(Volleyball) receives special Jersey Recognition on CA Eagles’ Senior Awards Day

Caldwell Student / Athlete Hannah Hulsman, became the 8th student/athlete to have a JERSEY RECOGNITION done on Senior Awards Day.

She was recognized for her accomplishments in volleyball. Hannah was a five(5) year starter….

During her career the volleyball team recorded 131 wins & just 21 losses, including four(4) state championship game appearances, while claiming the

2015 STATE TITLE….

Individually, Hannah was a four-time ALL-CONFERENCE selection, three time NCISAA ALL-STATE selection, 2015 TAC PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR, 2019 PTAC PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR, and Greensboro News & Record ALL-AREA honoree. She recorded over 1,100 kills for her career……

She joins the following previous Student/Athletes:Taylor Dunn-(Track), Nico Mancuso-(Baseball), Spencer Peterman-(Soccer), Ryan Trojniar-(Soccer), Bekah Page-(Soccer), Jayne Langmeyer-(Soccer), and Coleman Flynn-(Swimming).