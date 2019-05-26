Caldwell Academy’s Hannah Hulsman(Volleyball) receives special Jersey Recognition on CA Eagles’ Senior Awards Day
Caldwell Student / Athlete Hannah Hulsman, became the 8th student/athlete to have a JERSEY RECOGNITION done on Senior Awards Day.
She was recognized for her accomplishments in volleyball. Hannah was a five(5) year starter….
During her career the volleyball team recorded 131 wins & just 21 losses, including four(4) state championship game appearances, while claiming the
2015 STATE TITLE….
Individually, Hannah was a four-time ALL-CONFERENCE selection, three time NCISAA ALL-STATE selection, 2015 TAC PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR, 2019 PTAC PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR, and Greensboro News & Record ALL-AREA honoree. She recorded over 1,100 kills for her career……
She joins the following previous Student/Athletes:Taylor Dunn-(Track), Nico Mancuso-(Baseball), Spencer Peterman-(Soccer), Ryan Trojniar-(Soccer), Bekah Page-(Soccer), Jayne Langmeyer-(Soccer), and Coleman Flynn-(Swimming).
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.