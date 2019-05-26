Elon’s Anastasakis Ends Runs at NCAA Women’s Track & Field East Preliminaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Junior Melissa Anastasakis of the Elon University women’s track and field team saw her season come to a close at the NCAA East Preliminaries on Saturday, May 25, at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.

Anastasakis raced in the quarterfinal round of the 1,500-meters and clocked a time of 4:28.29 in the competitive 24-runner field. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native had advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing seventh with her new personal-record of 4:19.75 – becoming the second runner in school history to run a sub 4:20 time in the race.

Anastasakis closes out her junior campaign as the event champion in the 1,500-meters from the Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships, defending her title from a year ago. She also earned the ECAC Outdoor individualist honor after winning the race at that meet on May 11.