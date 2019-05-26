North Carolina Tar Heels top Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 10-2 to take ACC Baseball Title:Hansen Butler(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS) WP for UNC

ACC Baseball Tournament Championship Game Final today from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park:

North Carolina Tar Heels 10, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2

Winning Pitcher:North Carolina’s Hansen Butler(4-0)….Butler played in Guilford County for the High Point Christian Academy Cougars and for the High Point Central Bison….

Butler goes 2 2/3’s Innings in relief for the Heels today, giving up 0 runs, on 0 hits, with 2 BB’s and 2 K’s….

*****UNC Tar Heels, 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament Champions….*****