North Carolina Tar Heels top Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 10-2 to take ACC Baseball Title:Hansen Butler(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS) WP for UNC
ACC Baseball Tournament Championship Game Final today from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park:
North Carolina Tar Heels 10, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2
Winning Pitcher:North Carolina’s Hansen Butler(4-0)….Butler played in Guilford County for the High Point Christian Academy Cougars and for the High Point Central Bison….
Butler goes 2 2/3’s Innings in relief for the Heels today, giving up 0 runs, on 0 hits, with 2 BB’s and 2 K’s….
*****UNC Tar Heels, 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament Champions….*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.