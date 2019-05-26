One of the top Quarterbacks in NFL history is gone today at age 85:Bart Starr, the great passer and even a better runner has passed

from the Associated Press, by way of the Burlington Times-News:

Bart Starr, the gentlemanly quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s whose sneak won the famed “Ice Bowl” in 1967, died today/Sunday. He was 85.

from ESPN.com:

Bart Starr, a Hall of Fame quarterback who helped build the Green Bay Packers dynasty in the 1960s and was named the Most Valuable Player of the first two Super Bowls, died Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 85.

Starr won an unprecedented five NFL championships as the Packers’ starting quarterback, leading the club to titles in 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967.

Starr battled a series of health setbacks recently. In September 2014, he suffered two strokes, a heart attack and several seizures. His condition improved after undergoing experimental stem cell treatments. He then overcame a life-threatening bronchial infection in August 2015 and broke his hip in December.

Here is the ticker that we like from Bart Starr's career with the Green Bay Packers:

Starr was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. He won NFL titles in 1961, ’62, ’65, ’67 and ’68. He was the 1966 NFL MVP and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team. He also was named MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

But the play he was most famous for was a run.

In the NFL championship on Dec. 31, 1967, Starr knifed into the end zone behind guard Jerry Kramer and center Ken Bowman with 16 seconds left to lift the Packers over the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 in what became known as the “Ice Bowl.”

$$$$$ I always thought how nice it could have been, if the Green Bay Packers would have moved their team to Greensboro, to get out of the cold in Green Bay, and then we could have had the Greensboro Packers and Bart Starr could have been our QB and we would have had about 6-7 Super Bowl/NFL Championships, coming through Greensboro, for our beloved Greensboro Packers….$$$$$

