A Quick Holiday Look back at the Sunday Scoreboard:News on Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash and Tar Heels
South Atlantic League Baseball Scoreboard:
Hickory Crawdads 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 8
Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Hagerstown Suns 3
Hagerstown 4, Delmarva 2
Delmarva(38-11)/Greensboro(33-16)
GSO Hoppers now 5 games back of Delmarva in the South Atlantic League Northern Division…..
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
New Britain Bees 9, High Point Rockers 8
HP Rockers(17-12)
Coastal Plain League Baseball:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7, Catawba Valley Stars 3
HiToms(2-0)
TOG-2:50/Attendance 615 at Finch Field in Thomasville
Carolina League Baseball:
Winston-Salem Dash 8, Salem Red Sox 5
Dash(26-23)/Red Sox(18-30)
ACC Baseball Tournament:
North Carolina 10, Georgia Tech 2
UNC 2019 ACC Tournament Champions
