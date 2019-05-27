Former LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox’ key player Bill Buckner gone at age 69:Buckner dies after battling dementia

I remember Bill Buckner from his early days with the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the Dodgers were so good, it was hard to find a starting spot for/on Tommy Lasorda’s club…

You had Steve Garvey at first base, Davey Lopes at second base, Bill Russell at shortstop, Ron Cey at third base and Steve Yeager behind the plate, catching…

Billy Buckner was a ready-made first baseman, but Steve Garvey was locked-in at first base for the Dodgers, so Bill Buckner had to settle on being Garvey’s backup, and then Buckner was able to find himself a starting spot in right field for the Dodgers, and that enabled him to have the trade power/ticket, that got him traded to the Chicago Cubs…

Bill Buckner was talented and what happened to him in the 1986 World Series, was just a very bad twist of fate…

Here is more on the life and times of Bill Buckner, and Buckner had what was called back in the 70’s, he had a BAD mustache and that means it was good…Back in the day, where BAD, meant Good…….

from www.espn.com:

Bill Buckner, the longtime major leaguer whose error in the 1986 World Series for years lived in Red Sox infamy, died Monday. He was 69.

“After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement. “Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

CLICK HERE to read more on Bill Buckner’s death and his playing career, from ESPN.com…

William Joseph Buckner (December 14, 1949 – May 27, 2019) was an American professional baseball first baseman who played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for 22 seasons, from 1969 through 1990. During his career, he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels, and Kansas City Royals.

Buckner accumulated over 2,700 hits in his career, won a batting title in 1980, and represented the Cubs at the All-Star Game the following season.

Buckner made an error fielding a ground ball in the tenth inning when playing for the Boston Red Sox that ended Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets, a play that has since become prominently entrenched in American baseball lore.

CLICK HERE to read more on Bill Buckner from Wikipedia.com…..