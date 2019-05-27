NCAA East-West All-Stars Women’s Soccer Game Coming to McPherson Stadium on July 16:Rosters are Ready for your Review
2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Roster
**********The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star women’s soccer match to be played July 16 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the state.**********
East
# Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach 1 Jade Bouedo 5'3 F Cary Laura Kerrigan 2 Hayley Boyles 5'7 M/F Heritage Scott Sloan 3 Mikayla Brenman 5' 7 M/D Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 4 Courtney Dwertman 5'7 M/F E.A Laney Jamie Noble 5 Tori Gagliardi 5'8 D Fuquay Varina Nick Acosta 6 Amaya Gill 5'3 D Fuquay Varina Nick Acosta 7 Mackenzie Gower 5'3 F Leesville Road Paul Dinkenor 8 Alex Kerr 5'8 M Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 9 Lindy Morgan 5'9 M/D Corinth Holders Alison Vetterl 10 Madison Myott 5'3 M Holly Springs Brian Miller 11 Parker Ormsby 5'10 D E. A. Laney Jamie Noble 12 Malina Pardo 5'5 F Leesville Road Paul Dinkenor 13 Kiana Rivera 5'3 F Green Hope Stacy Lamb 14 Sydney Romeo 5'5 D Holly Springs Brian Miller 15 Gracie Stoltz 5'3 GK Green Hope Stacy Lamb 16 Kasey Wilkins 5'3 GK Clayton Joseph Mott
Head Coach: Alison Vetterl….Corinth Holders
West
# Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach 1 Reese Alley 5'6 D Polk County Lennox Charles 2 Logan Farrelly 5'6 M NW Guilford Terrence Murphy 3 Laura Harris 5'9 M Grimsley Mark Johnston 4 Lauren Hayes 5'5 D Hickory Brian Jillings 5 Kylie Joyce 5'5 GK Grimsley Mark Johnston 6 Jenna Land 5'4 D Hickory Brian Jillings 7 Jess LaFrancis 5'4 M East Lincoln Jason Dragoon 8 Olivia Lenderman 5'10 M Asheville Mike Flowe 9 Laura Milligan 5'5 F Mount Tabor Jay Benfield 10 Audra Morgan 5'5 F East Henderson Aaron Chappell 11 Tatum Neff 5'6 F Page Tim Nash 12 Julia Patrum 5'3 F Concord Taylor Strode 13 Kennedy Rucker 5'10 D TC Roberson Joshua Martin 14 Riley Terry 5’4 D West Forsyth Scott Bilton 15 Abby Walker 5'6 F Fred T Foard Stan Elliott 16 Grace Wielechowski 5'4 M Charlotte Catholic Gary Hoilett
Head Coach: Jason Dragoon….East Lincoln
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.