NCAA East-West All-Stars Women’s Soccer Game Coming to McPherson Stadium on July 16:Rosters are Ready for your Review

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Roster

**********The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star women’s soccer match to be played July 16 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the state.**********

East

# Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach 1 Jade Bouedo 5'3 F Cary Laura Kerrigan 2 Hayley Boyles 5'7 M/F Heritage Scott Sloan 3 Mikayla Brenman 5' 7 M/D Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 4 Courtney Dwertman 5'7 M/F E.A Laney Jamie Noble 5 Tori Gagliardi 5'8 D Fuquay Varina Nick Acosta 6 Amaya Gill 5'3 D Fuquay Varina Nick Acosta 7 Mackenzie Gower 5'3 F Leesville Road Paul Dinkenor 8 Alex Kerr 5'8 M Chapel Hill Jason Curtis 9 Lindy Morgan 5'9 M/D Corinth Holders Alison Vetterl 10 Madison Myott 5'3 M Holly Springs Brian Miller 11 Parker Ormsby 5'10 D E. A. Laney Jamie Noble 12 Malina Pardo 5'5 F Leesville Road Paul Dinkenor 13 Kiana Rivera 5'3 F Green Hope Stacy Lamb 14 Sydney Romeo 5'5 D Holly Springs Brian Miller 15 Gracie Stoltz 5'3 GK Green Hope Stacy Lamb 16 Kasey Wilkins 5'3 GK Clayton Joseph Mott

Head Coach: Alison Vetterl….Corinth Holders

West

# Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach 1 Reese Alley 5'6 D Polk County Lennox Charles 2 Logan Farrelly 5'6 M NW Guilford Terrence Murphy 3 Laura Harris 5'9 M Grimsley Mark Johnston 4 Lauren Hayes 5'5 D Hickory Brian Jillings 5 Kylie Joyce 5'5 GK Grimsley Mark Johnston 6 Jenna Land 5'4 D Hickory Brian Jillings 7 Jess LaFrancis 5'4 M East Lincoln Jason Dragoon 8 Olivia Lenderman 5'10 M Asheville Mike Flowe 9 Laura Milligan 5'5 F Mount Tabor Jay Benfield 10 Audra Morgan 5'5 F East Henderson Aaron Chappell 11 Tatum Neff 5'6 F Page Tim Nash 12 Julia Patrum 5'3 F Concord Taylor Strode 13 Kennedy Rucker 5'10 D TC Roberson Joshua Martin 14 Riley Terry 5’4 D West Forsyth Scott Bilton 15 Abby Walker 5'6 F Fred T Foard Stan Elliott 16 Grace Wielechowski 5'4 M Charlotte Catholic Gary Hoilett

Head Coach: Jason Dragoon….East Lincoln