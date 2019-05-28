2nd Annual Band Jam Coming Wednesday to Finch Field in Thomasville:HiToms Baseball hosting “Battle of the Bands”
2nd Annual Band Jam
Come JAM with us tomorrow!
We are excited to host our second annual HiToms Band Jam!
Support the HiToms while listening to the bands from East Davidson High School, High Point Central, Oak Grove High School and Thomasville High School.
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Opponent: Kernersville Bulldogs
Venue: Historic Finch Field
Live Stream: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/cplhitoms/
Get your tickets at the gate or by calling 336-472-8667.
General Admission: $7
Box Seats: $8
