HPU’s Pearre & Johnson Named To Big South All-Tournament Baseball Squad

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – After collecting a program record four wins at this year’s Big South Championship, High Point University baseball had two players named to the 2019 All-Tournament Team this May, trailing only championship finalists Winthrop and Campbell for the most selections on this season’s squad. Freshman Brady Pearre was one of three outfielders selected to the 2019 team, while junior Joe Johnson received utility recognitions.

Big South All-Tournament Outfield

Brady Pearre | Outfield/Pitcher | Poolesville, Md.

• First career Big South Baseball All-Tournament selection

• Slashed .346/.393/.448 over six Big South Championship appearances

• Reached first in all six games, recording a hit in five

• Drove in four runs, while crossing home six times

• Collected his fifth homer of the year on a solo shot against Winthrop

Big South All-Tournament Utility

Joe Johnson | Designated Hitter/Pitcher | Benson, N.C.

• First career Big South Baseball All-Tournament selection

• Averaged .440 over six Big South Championship appearances

• Tied a single game program record with six knocks against Presbyterian

• Drove in three runs while scoring four against PC, finishing with four RBI and six runs in the postseason overall

• Also made a 3.2 inning start against Winthrop, surrendering three hits and a pair of earned runs during his time on the bump

Coming just a single game short of a Big South Championship final berth, Pearre and Johnson’s performances were a big part of the Panthers’ historic run in this year’s conference tournament.

Reaching first in all six games, Pearre recorded a hit in each of his first five postseason appearances, finishing the tournament in Fayetteville with a .346 average. The freshman drove in four runs during HPU’s championship run, on the way to crossing home six times in six games. Pearre delivered his fifth homer of the year in a losing effort to Winthrop (5/22), while his three knocks against Radford (5/24) tied a career-high. He finishes the season with a .303 batting average, while his .495 slugging percentage is a Panther best for the 2019 season.

Johnson made history during his side’s 15-4 rout of Presbyterian (5/23), going 6-for-6 at the plate with three RBI and four runs scored. The junior is the first Panther since 2005 to deliver six knocks in a single contest, tying a program single-game record in the Division I era. Johnson finished his postseason run averaging .440 overall, on the way to driving in four runs and scoring six overall. Raising his batting average 16 points in the postseason alone, the Benson, N.C. native finishes the year with a team-best .324, while leading the Panthers with 39 RBI.

2019 Big South All-Tournament Team

INF: Koby Collins, Campbell (MVP)

INF: Tyler Anshaw, Campbell

INF: Grant English, Winthrop

INF: Ashby Smith, Presbyterian College

OF: Matthew Barefoot, Campbell

OF: Matthew Mulkey, Winthrop

OF: Brady Pearre, High Point

C: Zach Minnick, Campbell

DH: JD Mundy, Radford

UTIL: Joe Johnson, High Point

P: Zach Peek, Winthrop

P: Andrew Nardi, Radford