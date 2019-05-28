Lincoln Hewett(Greensboro College) Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Baseball Team
Hewett Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lincoln Hewett was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region third-team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.
Hewett, a senior outfielder from Gainesville, Ga., posted a team-best 48 RBIs in 39 games for the Pride in 2019.
In addition, Hewett finished the season with a .335 batting average, 12 doubles, 5 triples, and two home runs to go along with 33 runs scored.
To view the entire All-Region selections, Click Here.
For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.