Lincoln Hewett(Greensboro College) Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Baseball Team

Hewett Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lincoln Hewett was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region third-team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Hewett, a senior outfielder from Gainesville, Ga., posted a team-best 48 RBIs in 39 games for the Pride in 2019.

In addition, Hewett finished the season with a .335 batting average, 12 doubles, 5 triples, and two home runs to go along with 33 runs scored.

