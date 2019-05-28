Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Info on Grasshoppers, Rockers, Dash, HiToms and NCAA Baseball Regionals

South Atlantic League Finals:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Hickory Crawdads 2

Hoppers(34-16)

WPP:Alex Manasa(6-0)…GSO HR:Mason Martin(15)/Martin with 4 RBI(52)…Martin goes 2-4

Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Hagerstown 1

Shorebirds(39-11)

*****Greensboro Grasshoppers still Five Games back of the Delmarva Shorebirds, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…*****

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 7, Maryland Blue Crabs 1

Rockers(18-12)/Blue Crabs(7-23)

Coastal Plain League:

HiToms-OFF

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 1

Dash(27-23)/Red Sox(18-31)

NCAA Baseball Regionals begin this Friday:

East Carolina Regional…..

Friday, May 31

Game 1: (3) Campbell vs. (2) NC State Noon

Game 2: (4) Quinnipiac vs. (1) ECU 6 pm

Chapel Hill Regional…..

Friday, May 31

Game 1: #1 North Carolina (38-18) vs. #4 UNCW (32-29) 2pm

Game 2: #3 Liberty (42-19) vs. #2 Tennessee (38-19) 7pm

Morgantown, West Virginia Regional…..

Friday, May 31

Game 1: #3 Duke (31-25) vs. #2 Texas A&M (37-21-1) 4pm

Game 2: #1 West Virginia (37-20) vs. #4 Fordham (38-22) 8pm