Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Info on Grasshoppers, Rockers, Dash, HiToms and NCAA Baseball Regionals
South Atlantic League Finals:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Hickory Crawdads 2
Hoppers(34-16)
WPP:Alex Manasa(6-0)…GSO HR:Mason Martin(15)/Martin with 4 RBI(52)…Martin goes 2-4
Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Hagerstown 1
Shorebirds(39-11)
*****Greensboro Grasshoppers still Five Games back of the Delmarva Shorebirds, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…*****
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 7, Maryland Blue Crabs 1
Rockers(18-12)/Blue Crabs(7-23)
Coastal Plain League:
HiToms-OFF
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 1
Dash(27-23)/Red Sox(18-31)
NCAA Baseball Regionals begin this Friday:
East Carolina Regional…..
Friday, May 31
Game 1: (3) Campbell vs. (2) NC State Noon
Game 2: (4) Quinnipiac vs. (1) ECU 6 pm
Chapel Hill Regional…..
Friday, May 31
Game 1: #1 North Carolina (38-18) vs. #4 UNCW (32-29) 2pm
Game 2: #3 Liberty (42-19) vs. #2 Tennessee (38-19) 7pm
Morgantown, West Virginia Regional…..
Friday, May 31
Game 1: #3 Duke (31-25) vs. #2 Texas A&M (37-21-1) 4pm
Game 2: #1 West Virginia (37-20) vs. #4 Fordham (38-22) 8pm
