NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships this upcoming weekend:UNCG hosting 2-A/4-A Baseball and 3-A/2-A Softball
NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championship Series
You’ll have several local teams in Greensboro, with Coach Jake Smith bringing his Randleman Tigers to town for the men’s 2-A baseball Title games, plus Coach Danny Way, will have his Eastern Alamance Eagles in town for the 3-A Softball Championship games, then also you have Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcat to town, for the 2-A Softball Championship series, and down east at Five County Stadium, Coach Van Hurley will send his Uwharrie Charter Academy Eagles to the field, seeking the 1-A Baseball title…..Lots to look at, with all of the action coming up this weekend and UNCG will be hosting a load of games, this Friday and Saturday……
**********NCHSAA Baseball State Championships | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission: $20.00 All Games, $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********
1A | Five County Stadium
Zebulon
#2 Rosewood
vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Rosewood – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
Uwharrie Charter – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Rosewood – Home Team
2A UNC-G Baseball Stadium
Greensboro
#2 North Lincoln vs.
#11 Randleman
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm
North Lincoln – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
Randleman – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **
North Lincoln – Home Team
3A Five County Stadium
Zebulon
#1 New Hanover vs.
#10 Marvin Ridge
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm
New Hanover – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
Marvin Ridge – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **
New Hanover – Home Team
4A UNC-G Baseball Stadium
Greensboro
#3 Corinth Holders vs.
#11 Mooresville
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Corinth Holders – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
Mooresville- Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Corinth Holders – Home Team
**********NCHSAA Softball State Championship | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********
3A | UNCG Softball Stadium
Greensboro
#2 Eastern Alamance vs.
#2 Central Cabarrus
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Central Cabarrus– Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
E. Alamance – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Home Team
(TBD on-site prior to the first game)
2A | UNCG Softball Stadium
Greensboro
#4 Eastern Randolph vs.
#1 West Stanly
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm
W. Stanly – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
E. Randolph – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**
W. Stanly – Home Team
1A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU
Raleigh
#1 Camden County vs.
#1 North Stokes
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm
N. Stokes – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
Camden Co. – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**
Home Team
(TBD on-site prior to the first game)
4A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU
Raleigh
#4 Hoggard vs.
#5 South Caldwell
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Hoggard – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
S. Caldwell – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Hoggard – Home Team
