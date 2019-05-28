NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships this upcoming weekend:UNCG hosting 2-A/4-A Baseball and 3-A/2-A Softball

NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championship Series

You’ll have several local teams in Greensboro, with Coach Jake Smith bringing his Randleman Tigers to town for the men’s 2-A baseball Title games, plus Coach Danny Way, will have his Eastern Alamance Eagles in town for the 3-A Softball Championship games, then also you have Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcat to town, for the 2-A Softball Championship series, and down east at Five County Stadium, Coach Van Hurley will send his Uwharrie Charter Academy Eagles to the field, seeking the 1-A Baseball title…..Lots to look at, with all of the action coming up this weekend and UNCG will be hosting a load of games, this Friday and Saturday……

**********NCHSAA Baseball State Championships | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission: $20.00 All Games, $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********

1A | Five County Stadium

Zebulon

#2 Rosewood

vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Rosewood – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

Uwharrie Charter – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Rosewood – Home Team

2A UNC-G Baseball Stadium

Greensboro

#2 North Lincoln vs.

#11 Randleman

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm

North Lincoln – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

Randleman – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **

North Lincoln – Home Team

3A Five County Stadium

Zebulon

#1 New Hanover vs.

#10 Marvin Ridge

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm

New Hanover – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

Marvin Ridge – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **

New Hanover – Home Team

4A UNC-G Baseball Stadium

Greensboro

#3 Corinth Holders vs.

#11 Mooresville

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Corinth Holders – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

Mooresville- Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Corinth Holders – Home Team

**********NCHSAA Softball State Championship | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********

3A | UNCG Softball Stadium

Greensboro

#2 Eastern Alamance vs.

#2 Central Cabarrus

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Central Cabarrus– Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

E. Alamance – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Home Team

(TBD on-site prior to the first game)

2A | UNCG Softball Stadium

Greensboro

#4 Eastern Randolph vs.

#1 West Stanly

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm

W. Stanly – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

E. Randolph – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**

W. Stanly – Home Team

1A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU

Raleigh

#1 Camden County vs.

#1 North Stokes

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm

N. Stokes – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

Camden Co. – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**

Home Team

(TBD on-site prior to the first game)

4A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU

Raleigh

#4 Hoggard vs.

#5 South Caldwell

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Hoggard – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

S. Caldwell – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Hoggard – Home Team