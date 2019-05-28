Tuesday Night Scoreboard for (5/28/19):We look at GSO Hoppers-DEL Shorebirds SAL First-Place Race/Rockers Roll past Blue Crabs/HiToms and Dash have day/night Off/Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings see K’ville sneak away with Walk-Off Win

Baseball Finals for Tonight(5/28/10):

South Atlantic League Baseball…..

Hickory Crawdads 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

Hoppers(34-17)

WP:Grant Anderson(5-3)/LP:Conner Loeprich(1-2)

HR:GSO Fabricio Macias(7)….Macias 2-4

Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Hagerstown Suns 4

Delmarva Shorebirds(40-11)

*****Delmarva Shorebirds now up 6 games over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…..*****

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 14, South Maryland Blue Crabs 5

Rockers(19-12)/Blue Crabs(7-24)

Brett Austin 3-5/5 RBI/2 Runs/HR…Dante Bichette Jr. 3-6/3 RBI/2 Runs…

Coastal Plain League Baseball:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms(2-0) in Exhibition Games, OFF

Carolina League Baseball:

Winston-Salem Dash(27-23) OFF

American Legion Baseball:

Kernersville 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 6

FINAL | GSO 6, KVL 7. Kernersville walks it off on a bases-loaded double.

New day on Thursday as we(Post 53) host Stokes County.