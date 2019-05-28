Tuesday Night Scoreboard for (5/28/19):We look at GSO Hoppers-DEL Shorebirds SAL First-Place Race/Rockers Roll past Blue Crabs/HiToms and Dash have day/night Off/Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings see K’ville sneak away with Walk-Off Win
Baseball Finals for Tonight(5/28/10):
South Atlantic League Baseball…..
Hickory Crawdads 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
Hoppers(34-17)
WP:Grant Anderson(5-3)/LP:Conner Loeprich(1-2)
HR:GSO Fabricio Macias(7)….Macias 2-4
Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Hagerstown Suns 4
Delmarva Shorebirds(40-11)
*****Delmarva Shorebirds now up 6 games over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…..*****
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 14, South Maryland Blue Crabs 5
Rockers(19-12)/Blue Crabs(7-24)
Brett Austin 3-5/5 RBI/2 Runs/HR…Dante Bichette Jr. 3-6/3 RBI/2 Runs…
Coastal Plain League Baseball:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms(2-0) in Exhibition Games, OFF
Carolina League Baseball:
Winston-Salem Dash(27-23) OFF
American Legion Baseball:
Kernersville 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 6
FINAL | GSO 6, KVL 7. Kernersville walks it off on a bases-loaded double.
New day on Thursday as we(Post 53) host Stokes County.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.