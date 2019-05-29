2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Rosters:Cayla King and Liz Kitley will represent Northwest Guilford HS and Guilford County on the WEST team

Posted by Andy Durham on May 29, 2019 at 8:45 pm

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball
The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Game to be played July 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated basketball players from around the state.

East Roster 

		
Player		Ht.      Pos. 	School	                HS Coach
Tamia	Davis	5'7      G	SE Raleigh Magnet 	Nicole	Meyers
Cydney	Johnson	5'11     G	Heritage 	Pat	Kennedy
Maya	Johnson	6'       F	SE Raleigh Magnet 	Nicole	Meyers
Jainaya	Jones	5'2      G	Pamlico County 	        April	Rose
Nya Mitchels	6'3      C      Jacksonville 	        Monique	Gidrey
Kendal	Moore	5'6      G	Pine Forest	        David	May
Kate	Perko	5'11     F	Sanford 	        Karl	Molnar
Ninevah	Reddick	5'6      G	South Central 	        Charles "Robert" Duck II
Alexandria Scruggs6'     F	E. E. Smith 	        Latanya	Hardy
Brittany Staves	6'       F	Leesville Road 	        Donald	Proehl

Head Coach:David May-Pine Forest
Asst. Coach:Mark Lane-East Duplin

West Roster

			
Player		Ht.        Pos.	School	               HS Coach	
Nia	Daniel	5'10       G	Hickory Ridge	       Tolonda	Simmons
Janiya	Downs	5'11       G	South Rowan 	       Stacy	Ellis
Shariah	Gaddy	5'11       W	South Mecklenburg      Cristie	Mitchell
McKenzie Gadson	5'8        G	Carson	               Brooke	Stouder
Cayla	King	5'11       G	NW Guilford 	       Darlene	Joyner
Elizabeth Kitley6'5        P	NW Guilford	       Darlene	Joyner
Jada	Logan	5'8        G	R-S Central	       Darius	Fuller
Shaunae	Sawyers	5'5        G	Mt Airy	               Angela 	Mayfield
Callie	Scheier	5'1        G	West Forsyth	       Brittany	Cox
Lyrik	Thorne	5'6        G	Ledford 	       Christopher Doby

Head Coach:Shane Slate-North Surry
Asst. Coach:Brooke Stouder-Carson

