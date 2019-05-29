2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Rosters:Cayla King and Liz Kitley will represent Northwest Guilford HS and Guilford County on the WEST team

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Game to be played July 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated basketball players from around the state.

East Roster

Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach Tamia Davis 5'7 G SE Raleigh Magnet Nicole Meyers Cydney Johnson 5'11 G Heritage Pat Kennedy Maya Johnson 6' F SE Raleigh Magnet Nicole Meyers Jainaya Jones 5'2 G Pamlico County April Rose Nya Mitchels 6'3 C Jacksonville Monique Gidrey Kendal Moore 5'6 G Pine Forest David May Kate Perko 5'11 F Sanford Karl Molnar Ninevah Reddick 5'6 G South Central Charles "Robert" Duck II Alexandria Scruggs6' F E. E. Smith Latanya Hardy Brittany Staves 6' F Leesville Road Donald Proehl

Head Coach:David May-Pine Forest

Asst. Coach:Mark Lane-East Duplin

West Roster

Player Ht. Pos. School HS Coach Nia Daniel 5'10 G Hickory Ridge Tolonda Simmons Janiya Downs 5'11 G South Rowan Stacy Ellis Shariah Gaddy 5'11 W South Mecklenburg Cristie Mitchell McKenzie Gadson 5'8 G Carson Brooke Stouder Cayla King 5'11 G NW Guilford Darlene Joyner Elizabeth Kitley6'5 P NW Guilford Darlene Joyner Jada Logan 5'8 G R-S Central Darius Fuller Shaunae Sawyers 5'5 G Mt Airy Angela Mayfield Callie Scheier 5'1 G West Forsyth Brittany Cox Lyrik Thorne 5'6 G Ledford Christopher Doby

Head Coach:Shane Slate-North Surry

Asst. Coach:Brooke Stouder-Carson