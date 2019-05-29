Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame announces new members:Interviews with Coach Mickie Tuttle(Western Guilford HS) and Robert Linville(Northwest Guilford HS)

Coach Mickie Tuttle, long-time girls/women’s coach and teacher, at Western Guilford High School, was announced as a new member for the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, in a ceremony today at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex…

Coach Tuttle coached the Western Guilford girl’s track team to the NCHSAA 3-A State Title back in 1977 and that was the first State Championship for Western Guilford in any sport…She coached volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball, tennis, she even coached the boy’s tennis team at Western Guilford High School…Boy’s tennis at WG under Coach Tuttle went (26-6)….

Over 650 wins, 16 conference titles, 12 Coach-of-the-Year honors…Coach Tuttle was Western Guilford women’s sports/athletics…The basketball court, in the new Western Guilford gymnasium, is named in her honor….I am proud to say she was my homeroom teacher back when I was in the 7th grade, and when she left the old Guilford Junior High School, and came over to Western Guilford, she brought a core of athletes, including Jean Lojko, Debbie Britt, Sylvia Chambers, Wendy Barricks and others that led the Western Guilford Hornets to many team titles….The track group of 1977 included Kaye Graybeal, Jenny Lanier, Sue Owens and many others that helped Western Guilford get that title, but the driving force was Coach Mickie Tuttle…

See our interview below, from today at the Greensboro Coliseum with Coach Tuttle….

Click Below:



Robert Linville(Northwest Guilford High School) is on the way….

Robert Linville was an All-Conference golfer at Northwest Guilford High School)3x’s, he was an All-Conference golfer at Guilford College, 4 times, and an NAIA All-American in 1979…He coached the Greensboro College Pride to the NCAA DIII National Championship in 2000 and his Pride teams were runners-up, two other times….Robert Linville has been named the Golf Performance Teacher of the Year, on two separate occasions….

Our Robert Linville video interview is downloading and will be up here soon….

CLICK BELOW for Robert Linville, Northwest Guilford High School, Guilford College, Greensboro College…



Others announced for the Hall of Fame today….

Katie Smith Davis-Basketball and Volleyball at Northwest Guilford HS and at Greensboro College…

Mark Dixon-Football and Basketball at Ragsdale HS, Football at University of Virginia…

Glenn Ford-Football and Track at Grimsley HS, Football at University of Tennessee and Lenoir-Rhyne…

Joe Inman-Golf at Grimsley HS and at Wake Forest, and on the PGA Tour…

Michael Porter-Football and Baseball at Smith High School…Football at Lenoir-Rhyne…

Junior Robinson-Football and Track at High Point Andrews High School…Football at East Carolina University…

Billy Sorrell-Football and Baseball at High Point Andrews High School…Baseball at High Point College, and professional baseball with the New York Yankees..

Ronnie Woodward-Soccer at High Point Central High School….College Soccer at Duke University, where she was the first woman awarded a soccer scholarship to Duke University……