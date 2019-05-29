Justin Brady(Northeast Guilford HS) signs with Greensboro College for baseball tonight, during the Northeast Guilford Rams’ Sports/Awards Banquet
from the Northeast Guilford Rams and NEG baseball assistant coach Chris Suggs on Twitter:
Congratulations to @NEGuilfordHigh senior baseball player Justin Brady who signed with @GCPrideBaseball tonight during our awards night! Good luck @ GC Justin!!!
CLICK HERE to see Justin Brady, Coach Suggs and the entire crew, from NEG Baseball, on Twitter….Photo from tonight’s awards banquet…
