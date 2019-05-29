Saying “Good Night”, to Patrick Wright(Ben L. Smith HS), as the WFMY Sports Anchor/Reporter takes his talents to Elon University:Last night for Patrick Wright will be Friday

Here is the word, coming in off of Twitter tonight on Patrick Wright, the WFMY News 2 sports reporter/sports anchor is leaving WFMY News 2 Sports, and the Ben L. Smith grad is taking his talents to Elon University…

If you get a chance this week, say Good Night, to Patrick Wright, a young man who did a great job at WFMY News 2, and he always seemed to have a smile on his face….Very positive and nothing negative coming from Patrick Wright, the former Smith Golden Eagles’ basketball player…

Patrick Wright did things right, and going all the way back to his early beginnings at WFMY News 2, when Patrick was a news reporter, he always represented NEWS 2 and Guilford County, with first-class, top-notch work…

Patrick Wright in news, or Patrick Wright in sports, as former WFMY News 2 Sports Director Charlie Harville used to always say, “That’s the Best in Sports Today”, and tonight and every night, that was Patrick Wright…

Here is Patrick Wright on Twitter, with the announcement of his upcoming departure this Friday…Thank-you Patrick Wright and the best of luck in your future endeavors at Elon University…

**********Patrick Wright*********

@ptwright

So…I have some news.

After 7 years at WFMY, I’ll be signing off for good on Friday. I’m excited to announce I’ll be joining the communications team at Elon University!

Working at my hometown station has been a blast. Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way!

+++++Again, the Best of Luck, to Patrick Wright, he was the Wright man, at the right place, at the right time……+++++

