The Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:News on Rockers, Dash, HiToms, Eastern Randolph American Legion team, Hoppers with the night OFF

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers-OFF

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6, High Point Rockers 5

Rockers(19-13)/Blue Crabs(8-24)

Carolina League Baseball:

Winston-Salem Dash 9, Carolina Mudcats 1

Dash(28-23)/Mudcats(29-23)

American Legion Baseball:

Post 81 Eastern Randolph 4, Post 54 Mocksville-Davie County 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MD54 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 6 4 ER81 1 2 0 0 1 0 X 4 8 2

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Kernersville Bulldogs 5…(9 Innings)

HiToms(2-0-1) Exhibition Games

HiToms recap from their Wednesday game with the Kernersville Bulldogs:www.hitoms.com

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains, and sometimes you even tie. The HiToms and Kernersville Bulldogs finish in a 5-5 stalemate after nine innings at Historic Finch Field Wednesday night after High Point-Thomasville scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Bloomsburg sophomore Ben Newbert smacked a two-out, two-RBI double to the left-center field wall to tie the game in the final frame. Newbert finished 2-for-5 after arriving to High Point-Thomasville earlier in the afternoon to play his first game in a HiTom uniform.

Newbert’s double came after UNCW product Kip Brandenburg grounded out to score Gardner-Webb’s J.P. McGuire. earlier in the inning.

Prior to that three-run frame, the HiToms mustered two runs off the bat of reigning CPL Hitter of the Year Austin Pharr, who hit two towering solo home runs in the 5th and 7th innings to pace the HPT offense.

Kernersville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Hogan Windish solo home run in the top of the first. He would add another solo blast in the 7th inning en route to a 4-for-4 day at the plate, while driving in three of the Bulldogs’ five tallies.

The other Bulldog runs came on a Kendal Tucker RBI groundout in the 4th inning and a Logan McNeeley solo home run in the 7th.

