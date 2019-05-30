2020 ACC Baseball Tournament/Championship to be played in Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark

from www.theacc.com:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 19-24.

The announcement follows a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league’s membership. Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte.

“The City of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in Uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year.”

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in Charlotte region twice previously at Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2000 and 2001. Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship, while Wake Forest captured the 2001 title.

“In conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, we are very pleased to announce that Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and BB&T Ballpark have won the bid to host the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship,” stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our great city for a full week’s worth of exciting baseball games. These games will bring in fans from throughout the region and around the country. We would like to thank the ACC for their commitment to bringing the Championship to Charlotte.”

Located in Uptown Charlotte, BB&T Ballpark opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A minor league baseball team in the International League. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of several college baseball games. Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest all played at least one game at the stadium this season as part of the 2019 Collegiate Baseball series. Stadium capacity is 10,200 and has hosted more than three million fans since opening.