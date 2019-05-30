Elon Cross Country’s Jermyn Added to USATF Coaching Staff for Pan American U20 Championships

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head cross country and assistant track and field coach Kevin Jermyn will serve on the USA Track and Field coaching staff for the upcoming Pan American U20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, on July 19-21. Jermyn will serve as the men’s distance coach for Team USA.

This will be the third time that Jermyn will serve on a USATF staff. Previously, he was a member of the USATF staff at the 2017 Pan American U20 Championships in Peru. He also served as an assistant for the 2018 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Toronto.

“I am honored to be selected for the Team USA coaching staff at the 2019 Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships in Costa Rica,” said Jermyn. “I gained valuable experience serving in this role for the 2017 Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships in Peru, so I feel well prepared to be great resource for our junior athletes leading into and at this summer’s championship. Personally, this is a great opportunity for me to grow as a coach as I will have the opportunity to interact with top coaches from throughout the Americas and our region’s best junior athletes.”

Jermyn completed his second season as the head cross country and assistant coach at Elon in 2018-19. During his time with the Phoenix, he’s guided eight athletes to All Colonial Athletic Association cross country accolades between the men’s and women’s programs including an individual title for Coralea Geraniotis, the first individual conference title for the women’s program at the Division I era.

During the 2019 outdoor track and field season, the Phoenix had four athletes receive All-CAA honors under Jermyn’s tutelage. Melissa Anastasakis highlighted the all-league honorees with her second straight event title in the 1,500-meters while also advancing to the NCAA East Regionals for the first time. Overall, Jermyn has coached eight All-CAA track and field performers and a pair of event champions at Elon.