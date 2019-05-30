Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) very happy he ended up at N.C. State and is part of the ‘Pack, as they hit the NCAA Baseball Regionals on Friday
from Matt Carter, at The Wolfpacker, your source for N.C. State sports/athletics….Jeff Carter coached Evan Edwards at Southern Guilford High School and Jeff also coached Taylor Sugg, Ethan Edwards, Ryan Caveness, Kip Brandenburg, Noah Carter, Nick Goard and a number of other solid baseball players, that went on to college and and other to other levels of post-high school play….
Here’s Matt Carter on Evan Edwards…..
Evan Edwards did not have a long list of options coming out of Southern Guilford High in Greensboro, N.C. That particular high school was not known as a hotbed of baseball talent.
Edwards though never had a doubt he had a future in the sport. His hope was that future would take him to NC State, somehow. This Friday when the Pack starts its NCAA Regional action in Greenville, N.C., Edwards will be a senior leader trotting out to play first base as well as anyone has done for the Pack under head coach Elliott Avent, a statement made by Avent himself.
“That just pushes me work even harder,” Edwards noted. “I guess I have to live up to it.”
Edwards grew up around NC State fans both in his family and among friends. Ironically he graduated in the same senior class at Southern Guilford that included running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., who rushed for over 1,000 yards this past year for the Wolfpack football team.
Andy Durham said,
Another key point on the Southern Guilford baseball history…
Jake Smith, now the head coach of the Randleman Tigers, was a catcher for Southern Guilford, back when Charlie Gamble III was coaching SG baseball…
Jake Smith did a great job behind the plate for Southern Guilford, and he was the Johnny Bench Award winner while in College at East Carolina, being named the Top Catcher, in all of college baseball, as an ECU Pirate…
Jake Smith now has his Randleman Tigers in the NCHSAA 2-A Baseball Championship Series, this weekend at UNCG…
Charlie Gamble IV also played at Southern Guilford HS and he went on to play for the N.C. A&T Aggies, and he was a tall third baseman while in college and his success took him to the Houston Astros minor league system, on the MLB level…
Southern Guilford has hit on some lean times here recently/here lately, but Southern Guilford HS has seen a lot of baseball talent come through there, over the years……
Andy Durham said,
I think I remember Jake Smith being with the Kane County team in the Oakland A’s MLB farm system, back in the day…Some kind of catcher, that Jake Smith, back in his prime time playing days….
