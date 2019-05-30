Sonny Gann leaving Northwest Guilford High School baseball and set to become the AD at Bethany Community Charter(Rockingham County)

Sonny Gann leaving Northwest Guilford High School baseball and set to become the AD at Bethany Community Charter

from John Hughes, Athletic Director at Northwest Guilford High School:

Northwest Guilford varsity baseball coach Sonny Gann announced to his players today that he is accepting the athletic director position at Bethany Community Charter School in Rockingham County. Coach Gann leaves Northwest after 15 seasons with a 250-144 record and 7 conference championships.

His teams made the NCHSAA state 4A playoffs 13 out of the 15 years under his leadership at Northwest. In addition, Coach Gann was a five time recipient of the conference coach of the year award, was the 2012 NC/SC Challenge Baseball All Star game coach, and has served on the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association as Region 5 director since 2012.

37 Northwest baseball student athletes went on to play college baseball under Coach Gann, and 4 have gone on to play professional baseball.

“Coach Gann is a fixture at Northwest High School as an teacher, coach, and alumnus. Northwest will not be the same without him, we are losing a true Viking who cared deeply for his players and for the school.”

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School

News from Joe Sirera at the HSXtra/News and Record/www.greensboro.com

Joe Sirera

@JoeSireraNR

Highly successful longtime @vikingballnwhs coach Sonny Gann is stepping down to become AD/athletic director at Bethany Community Charter in Rockingham County. Gann also played at Northwest for his dad, Sandy, and with brother John on a state championship team. #HSXtra….

More details from Joe and others coming in later on today….