Triad Sports Academy 2019 College Baseball Coaches Showcase coming up on June 11 at Guilford College
Greensboro College/Guilford College Baseball Showcase
Tuesday June 11
Cost:$150.00
$225.00(with video)…..
At Guilford College Baseball Field
Check-in 8:15am
Start-9am
Greensboro College head coach Frank Maldonado and Guilford College coach Nick Black are conducting. There will be close to 15-20 colleges attending. Schools that attended last year and we expect to see these schools, and more, back again this year…
UNCG
N.C. A&T
High Point University
Presbyterian
Greensboro College
Guilford College
St. Andrews
Wingate
N.C. Wesleyan
Register for the Triad Sports Academy 2019 College Baseball Showcase at http://www.sportscampcentral.com/camp/100147474
For more information or to register for the camps, Contact Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado@greensboro.edu or Nick Black at
dblack@guilford.edu
