Triad Sports Academy 2019 College Baseball Coaches Showcase coming up on June 11 at Guilford College

Greensboro College/Guilford College Baseball Showcase

Tuesday June 11

Cost:$150.00

$225.00(with video)…..

At Guilford College Baseball Field

Check-in 8:15am

Start-9am

Greensboro College head coach Frank Maldonado and Guilford College coach Nick Black are conducting. There will be close to 15-20 colleges attending. Schools that attended last year and we expect to see these schools, and more, back again this year…

UNCG

N.C. A&T

High Point University

Presbyterian

Greensboro College

Guilford College

St. Andrews

Wingate

N.C. Wesleyan

Register for the Triad Sports Academy 2019 College Baseball Showcase at http://www.sportscampcentral.com/camp/100147474

For more information or to register for the camps, Contact Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado@greensboro.edu or Nick Black at

dblack@guilford.edu