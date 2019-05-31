Home Slice Pizza and Subs Baseball Trivia for this week:Win a FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

Win a FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…..

Here is your question/questions for this week….Previous winners not eligible and one winner per family please, but if you want to help somebody else’s family win, give them the boost, but make sure they come to us, with the winning info/answers…

Trivia today with the Greensboro Grasshoppers new parent team for this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates….

A few parter on the Pirates….

1)What former Pittsburgh Pirates great, was nicknamed “Pops”?(Hall of Famer)

2)What former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher was known as, and nicknamed, “The Candy Man”?

3)What former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder died in a plane crash on December 31, 1972, while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua?(Hall of Famer)

4)What former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop played both baseball and basketball while attending Duke University?(Played in the NBA and MLB)

5)What former Pittsburgh Pirates manager was traded by the Oakland A’s to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Manny Sanguillén and $100,000 on November 5, 1976 and this former Pittsburgh Pirates manager proceeded to lead the Pirates to the World Series title, in 1979?

Get all five parts and you will get the FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs….Just send your answers to andy@greensborosports.com

Have some fun with the Baseball Trivia for today and send your answers to andy@greensborosports.com….Need all five parts and you will get the full pizza, with all of the slices, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs, coming your way…

Home Slice Pizza and Subs, just off of Guilford College Road on Hunt Club Road, near the Guilford College campus, on West Gate City Blvd. near UNCG and in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center off of Fleming Road, in the Cardinal community

Home Slice Pizza and Subs coming your way, when you get us those answers to andy@greensborosports.com…..