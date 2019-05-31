HPU Athletics Claims Big South Women’s All-Sports Trophy for Second Year in a Row

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University has earned the 2018-19 Big South Conference Women’s All-Sports trophy and finished second in the Sasser Cup standings, the conference announced Thursday night (May 30) at the Big South Spring Meeting Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner at the Westin.

The Panthers’ women’s programs averaged 9.84 points to win the Women’s All-Sports trophy for the second year in a row. Campbell finished second with 8.45 points. HPU finished in the top three in seven of eight women’s sports in 2018-19 and captured five Big South crowns, including regular season titles in lacrosse and volleyball and Big South Championships in cross country, lacrosse and volleyball.

This is the second time High Point University has won one of the three major year-end trophies since joining the Big South in 1999, capturing the Women’s All-Sports trophy in 2017-18 as well.

On the men’s side, the Panthers finished third by averaging 8.14 points over seven sports. Campbell won with an average of 10.36 points, while Radford was second at 8.42.

In the Big South George F. “Buddy” Sasser Cup standings, Campbell claimed the crown for the fourth time in school history with an average of 9.36 points over 18 sports. High Point finished second with an average of 9.05 over 15 sports. It is the Panthers’ 10th top-3 finish in the last 11 years.

The second-place finish is tied for the highest finish for HPU in the Sasser Cup standings. High Point also finished second in 2013-14.

The Panthers had top-3 finishes in 11 of 15 Big South sports. In addition to the five women’s conference titles, HPU men’s soccer captured the regular season crown. Also, men’s lacrosse, which competes in the Southern Conference, won the regular season crown.

The Sasser Cup Trophy is named for former Big South Commissioner Buddy Sasser and is awarded to the Big South member institution with the most successful year athletically, based on an average points system.

To cap the evening, former HPU men’s basketball standout Arizona Reid became the second Panther to be inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame. A class of 2008, Reid was a two-time Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Year (2006-07, 2007-08) and is still the only player in Big South history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.

2018-19 Big South Sasser Cup Standings

1. Campbell 9.36 2. High Point 9.05 3. Radford 8.19 4. Charleston Southern 7.30 5. Winthrop 6.50 6. Gardner-Webb 6.01 7. USC Upstate 5.87 8. Hampton 5.53 9. Presbyterian 5.43 10. UNC Asheville 5.05 11. Longwood 4.98

HPU in the Sasser Cup

Year Rank Score 2018-19 2nd 9.05 2017-18 3rd 8.28 2016-17 3rd 7.73 2015-16 4th 7.73 2014-15 3rd 8.38 2013-14 2nd 13.00 2012-13 3rd 11.53 2011-12 3rd 9.29 2010-11 3rd 8.98 2009-10 3rd 9.90 2008-09 3rd 8.84 2007-08 4th 7.38 2006-07 4th 7.88 2005-06 4th 122.5 2004-05 5th 117 2003-04 T-4th 115 2002-03 Below 4th N/A 2001-02 5th 62 2000-01 8th 47 1999-00 8th 37