Natalie Brown(Page High School) named GCS/Guilford County Schools Athlete of Character

Page’s Brown Named GCS Athlete of Character

Natalie Brown, a junior at Page High School and pitcher for the Page Varsity Softball Team, has been named the Guilford County Schools Athlete of Character for May/June.

Brown was recognized by the GCS SEL and Character Development Department and the GCS Athletic Department for being a strong athlete and exemplifying the character trait, Perseverance.

Co-captain of her team, Brown helped lead Page to a spot in the state playoffs and a second-place conference finish this season.