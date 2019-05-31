NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Titles on the line this weekend:UNCG serving as Tournament Town for the Title Tilts and Take it to the Tent!!!!!

NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships going on Today and Saturday:UNCG hosting 2-A/4-A Baseball and 3-A/2-A Softball

UNCG will be hosting a load of games Today and tomorrow….(Better keep an eye out for the Tournament Tent, it may come in handy, if the heat gets up there today.)

There will be several area/local teams in Greensboro, with Coach Jake Smith bringing his Randleman Tigers to town for the men’s 2-A baseball Title games, plus Coach Danny Way, will have his Eastern Alamance Eagles in town for the 3-A Softball Championship games, then also you have Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcats to town, for the 2-A Softball Championship series….

**********NCHSAA Baseball State Championships | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission: $20.00 All Games, $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********

Here we go with the games set for UNCG’s Spartans Baseball Stadium…..Jake Smith and the Randleman Tigers are coming to town……..

2A UNC-G Baseball Stadium

Greensboro

#2 North Lincoln vs.

#11 Randleman

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm(Friday)

North Lincoln – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm(Saturday)

Randleman – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **

North Lincoln – Home Team

4A UNC-G Baseball Stadium

Greensboro

#3 Corinth Holders vs.

#11 Mooresville

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm(Friday)

Corinth Holders – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am(Saturday)

Mooresville- Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Corinth Holders – Home Team

++++++++++Down east at Five County Stadium, Coach Van Hurley will send his Uwharrie Charter Academy Eagles to the field, seeking the 1-A Baseball title…..++++++++++

1A | Five County Stadium

Zebulon

#2 Rosewood

vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Rosewood – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

Uwharrie Charter – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Rosewood – Home Team

3A Five County Stadium

Zebulon

#1 New Hanover vs.

#10 Marvin Ridge

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm

New Hanover – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

Marvin Ridge – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **

New Hanover – Home Team

**********NCHSAA Softball State Championship | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********

Coach Danny Way bringing his Eastern Alamance Eagles(3-A) to the UNCG Softball Stadium…….Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcats to UNCG, going for the 2-A Title….

3A | UNCG Softball Stadium

Greensboro

#2 Eastern Alamance vs.

#2 Central Cabarrus

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm(Friday)

Central Cabarrus– Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am(Saturday)

E. Alamance – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Home Team

(TBD on-site prior to the first game)

2A | UNCG Softball Stadium

Greensboro

#4 Eastern Randolph vs.

#1 West Stanly

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm(Friday)

W. Stanly – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm(Saturday)

E. Randolph – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**

W. Stanly – Home Team

1A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU

Raleigh

#1 Camden County vs.

#1 North Stokes

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm

N. Stokes – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

Camden Co. – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**

Home Team

(TBD on-site prior to the first game)

4A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU

Raleigh

#4 Hoggard vs.

#5 South Caldwell

Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm

Hoggard – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am

S. Caldwell – Home Team

Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

Hoggard – Home Team