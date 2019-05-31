NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Titles on the line this weekend:UNCG serving as Tournament Town for the Title Tilts and Take it to the Tent!!!!!
NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships going on Today and Saturday:UNCG hosting 2-A/4-A Baseball and 3-A/2-A Softball
UNCG will be hosting a load of games Today and tomorrow….(Better keep an eye out for the Tournament Tent, it may come in handy, if the heat gets up there today.)
There will be several area/local teams in Greensboro, with Coach Jake Smith bringing his Randleman Tigers to town for the men’s 2-A baseball Title games, plus Coach Danny Way, will have his Eastern Alamance Eagles in town for the 3-A Softball Championship games, then also you have Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcats to town, for the 2-A Softball Championship series….
**********NCHSAA Baseball State Championships | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission: $20.00 All Games, $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********
Here we go with the games set for UNCG’s Spartans Baseball Stadium…..Jake Smith and the Randleman Tigers are coming to town……..
2A UNC-G Baseball Stadium
Greensboro
#2 North Lincoln vs.
#11 Randleman
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm(Friday)
North Lincoln – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm(Saturday)
Randleman – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **
North Lincoln – Home Team
4A UNC-G Baseball Stadium
Greensboro
#3 Corinth Holders vs.
#11 Mooresville
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm(Friday)
Corinth Holders – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am(Saturday)
Mooresville- Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Corinth Holders – Home Team
++++++++++Down east at Five County Stadium, Coach Van Hurley will send his Uwharrie Charter Academy Eagles to the field, seeking the 1-A Baseball title…..++++++++++
1A | Five County Stadium
Zebulon
#2 Rosewood
vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Rosewood – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
Uwharrie Charter – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Rosewood – Home Team
3A Five County Stadium
Zebulon
#1 New Hanover vs.
#10 Marvin Ridge
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 8 pm
New Hanover – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
Marvin Ridge – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm **
New Hanover – Home Team
**********NCHSAA Softball State Championship | May 31- June 1, 2019 | Admission $8.00 Game 1 or Game 3 Only, $12.00 Game 2 & Game 3**********
Coach Danny Way bringing his Eastern Alamance Eagles(3-A) to the UNCG Softball Stadium…….Coach LeVette Graham bringing the Eastern Randolph Wildcats to UNCG, going for the 2-A Title….
3A | UNCG Softball Stadium
Greensboro
#2 Eastern Alamance vs.
#2 Central Cabarrus
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm(Friday)
Central Cabarrus– Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am(Saturday)
E. Alamance – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Home Team
(TBD on-site prior to the first game)
2A | UNCG Softball Stadium
Greensboro
#4 Eastern Randolph vs.
#1 West Stanly
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm(Friday)
W. Stanly – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm(Saturday)
E. Randolph – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**
W. Stanly – Home Team
1A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU
Raleigh
#1 Camden County vs.
#1 North Stokes
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 7:30 pm
N. Stokes – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm
Camden Co. – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm**
Home Team
(TBD on-site prior to the first game)
4A | Dail Softball Stadium NCSU
Raleigh
#4 Hoggard vs.
#5 South Caldwell
Game 1: 05/31/19 @ 5 pm
Hoggard – Home Team
Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 11 am
S. Caldwell – Home Team
Game 3: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm
Hoggard – Home Team
