Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Reports on GSO Hoppers, HP Rockers, HPT HiToms, WS Dash and Post 53 Red Wings

Posted by Andy Durham on May 31, 2019 at 12:39 am under Amateur, College, High School, Professional | Be the First to Comment

South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 11, Lakewood BlueClaws 10
WP:Steven Jennings(3-5)LP:/Mauuel Silva(0-2)
SV:Braeden Ogle(2)
Hoppers(35-17)/BlueClaws(17-35)

Hoppers Line:  11-15-1
BlueClaws Line:10-14-1

TOG-3:29/Attendance 5,348
GSO’s Connor Kaiser 4-5 with HR/3B/2 Doubles/5 RBI…Cole Stobbe for LWD, with 2 HR’s/Grand Slam and Solo home run/5 RBI…GSO’s Rodolfo Castro 1-4/4 RBI…GSO’s Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/3 Runs

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5, High Point Rockers 4
Rockers(19-13)/Blue Crabs(9-24)

Coastal Plain League:
Gastonia Grizzlies 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0
HiToms(0-1)

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 10, Carolina Mudcats 5
Dash(29-23)/Mudcats(29-24)
TOG-3:31/Attendance 3,996

American Legion Baseball:
Stokes County 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 5
Red Wings(2-5)
FINAL | GSO 5, STO 7. Red Wings drop to 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in the division.

Our next game is Saturday in a rematch with Stokes County.

Tags: , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top