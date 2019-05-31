Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Reports on GSO Hoppers, HP Rockers, HPT HiToms, WS Dash and Post 53 Red Wings

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 11, Lakewood BlueClaws 10

WP:Steven Jennings(3-5)LP:/Mauuel Silva(0-2)

SV:Braeden Ogle(2)

Hoppers(35-17)/BlueClaws(17-35)

Hoppers Line: 11-15-1 BlueClaws Line:10-14-1

TOG-3:29/Attendance 5,348

GSO’s Connor Kaiser 4-5 with HR/3B/2 Doubles/5 RBI…Cole Stobbe for LWD, with 2 HR’s/Grand Slam and Solo home run/5 RBI…GSO’s Rodolfo Castro 1-4/4 RBI…GSO’s Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/3 Runs

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5, High Point Rockers 4

Rockers(19-13)/Blue Crabs(9-24)

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0

HiToms(0-1)

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 10, Carolina Mudcats 5

Dash(29-23)/Mudcats(29-24)

TOG-3:31/Attendance 3,996

American Legion Baseball:

Stokes County 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 5

Red Wings(2-5)

FINAL | GSO 5, STO 7. Red Wings drop to 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in the division.

Our next game is Saturday in a rematch with Stokes County.