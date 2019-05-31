Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Reports on GSO Hoppers, HP Rockers, HPT HiToms, WS Dash and Post 53 Red Wings
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 11, Lakewood BlueClaws 10
WP:Steven Jennings(3-5)LP:/Mauuel Silva(0-2)
SV:Braeden Ogle(2)
Hoppers(35-17)/BlueClaws(17-35)
Hoppers Line: 11-15-1 BlueClaws Line:10-14-1
TOG-3:29/Attendance 5,348
GSO’s Connor Kaiser 4-5 with HR/3B/2 Doubles/5 RBI…Cole Stobbe for LWD, with 2 HR’s/Grand Slam and Solo home run/5 RBI…GSO’s Rodolfo Castro 1-4/4 RBI…GSO’s Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/3 Runs
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5, High Point Rockers 4
Rockers(19-13)/Blue Crabs(9-24)
Coastal Plain League:
Gastonia Grizzlies 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0
HiToms(0-1)
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 10, Carolina Mudcats 5
Dash(29-23)/Mudcats(29-24)
TOG-3:31/Attendance 3,996
American Legion Baseball:
Stokes County 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 5
Red Wings(2-5)
FINAL | GSO 5, STO 7. Red Wings drop to 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in the division.
Our next game is Saturday in a rematch with Stokes County.
