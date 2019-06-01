2019 City Stars Basketball Academy led by Coaches Damien Price and David Price coming to Morehead High School July 22-25

Mark those dates on your Summer Basketball Calendar…..July 22-July 25 from 6-9pm at the Morehead High School, in Eden, N.C., is where you will find the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy…The basketball camp/academy, will be led by Morehead High School head coach Damien Price, and coach Price will be assisted by well-known former Dudley Panthers’ State Champion head coach and current Morehead HS assistant boys basketball coach, David Price..

Two Prices for the price of one, and the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy is just $75.00 and the camp/academy is open for youth basketball players, both boys and girls, ages 7-15….

Sounds like a great deal, at a great Price/price and you can get your name on the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy sign up list now by contacting coach Damien Price at 336-681-112 or coach David Price at 336-508-3731…

You can also contact the Prices at dprice2@rock.k12.nc.us…..

Hit these contact numbers and you will soon be hitting free throws, three-pointers, layups, jump shots, grabbing rebounds and making basketball passes like you have never made before…You are just a few steps away from the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy….Be sure to contact Coach Damien Price and Coach David Price soon, while space is still available in the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy….

Time to take it the hole/rack, with the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy, coming up July 22-25, at Morehead High School, in Eden, N.C.