Larry Ogunjobi(Cleveland Browns) FREE Football Camp coming to Ragsdale High School on Saturday June 8(Ready to hit the field, just one week from today)

Larry Ogunjobi FREE Football Camp coming to Ragsdale High School on Saturday June 8

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/UNCC/Cleveland Browns) Football Camp

Larry Ogunjobi will have a FREE football camp at Ragsdale HS on June 8th. The camp will be from 9am-12pm for kids ages 8-14. Larry is a 2011 graduate from Ragsdale High School. His story of triumph and determination has been a inspiration to us all. We have included a link below for registration and a link for those who want to hear his story. You may have to hold down the CTRL button to click on the links.

We look forward to seeing you at camp!!!

Larry’s Story: https://youtu.be/iXCWxs5Wp8k

Camp Registration: https://www.ogunjobifootballcamps.com/football-camp-info.cfm

Larry will be bringing in the feel of some of those old Cleveland Browns teams that had QB Brian Sipe, also known as Brian Sippe, plus WR/TE Ozzie Newsome, RB’s Ernest Byner and Kevin Mack, maybe even a look back at Browns’ QB Bernie Kosar and more when Larry Ogunjobi brings his own brand of Cleveland Browns football to Ragsdale High School, next Saturday June 8…Mark the date and don’t be late and the best thing about the entire deal, is the Camp is FREE….

See more on Larry Ogunjobi’s camp right here…

June 8th, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Age: 8 – 14

Cost: FREE!

Lunch will be provided

Location: Ragsdale High School

1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282

Camp Attire: T-shirt, Shorts, Football Cleats

PLEASE NOTE:

Date, times, and location subject to change. If any change occurs a member of the Defining Sports staff will reach out to each individual campers listed parent/guardian with updated detailed information.