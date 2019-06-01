Local Baseball Scores on the Friday night/Saturday morning Scoreboard:SAL, ALPB, CL, CPL, American Legion Baseball and more

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Lakewood BlueClaws 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

Hoppers(35-18)/BlueClaws(18-35)

TOG-2:58(1:51 Delay)/Attendance 5,131

Greenville Drive 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

+++++Greensboro Grasshoppers still Six games back of First Place DEL, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…There are now 16 games left in the First Half, of the SAL season…+++++

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

New Britain Bees 8, High Point Rockers 6

Rockers(19-15)/Bees(19-13)

TOG-3:20/Attendance 1,789 at BB&T Field in High Point…

Carolina League:

Carolina Mudcats at Winston-Salem Dash Postponed to Saturday June 1

Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms Postponed

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Takes a Tough Blow From Randolph County Post 45

Post 45 Randolph County 8, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 4 RC45 0 0 3 0 3 2 X 8 5 2