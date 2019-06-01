Local Baseball Scores on the Friday night/Saturday morning Scoreboard:SAL, ALPB, CL, CPL, American Legion Baseball and more
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Lakewood BlueClaws 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
Hoppers(35-18)/BlueClaws(18-35)
TOG-2:58(1:51 Delay)/Attendance 5,131
Greenville Drive 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 2
+++++Greensboro Grasshoppers still Six games back of First Place DEL, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…There are now 16 games left in the First Half, of the SAL season…+++++
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
New Britain Bees 8, High Point Rockers 6
Rockers(19-15)/Bees(19-13)
TOG-3:20/Attendance 1,789 at BB&T Field in High Point…
Carolina League:
Carolina Mudcats at Winston-Salem Dash Postponed to Saturday June 1
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads at High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms Postponed
American Legion Baseball:
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Takes a Tough Blow From Randolph County Post 45
Post 45 Randolph County 8, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 4 RC45 0 0 3 0 3 2 X 8 5 2
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.