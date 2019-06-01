Read Around the Bases Returns to Finch Field in Thomasville THIS Sunday! Don’t Miss Out!
HiToms Baseball
Read Around the Bases Returns THIS Sunday!
It’s our final Read Around the Bases night of the season!
Students & faculty from Pilot Elementary, Thomasville Primary, Montlieu Academy, Allen Jay Elementary, & Liberty Drive Elementary receive free admission to our game!
We’ve loved being a part of your semester! Come be a part of the HiToms and join us at Finch Field Sunday at 5:00!
Click below to see a few highlights from RAB this year!
