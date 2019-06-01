Updated NCHSAA Baseball & Softball State Championship Series Schedule:All Games moved to Saturday/UNCG hosting Saturday baseball and softball marathon

The 2019 NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship Series all have had their schedules updated due to inclement weather in the Raleigh and Greensboro areas. Please find the amended schedule of games and links to the Gamechanger live stats from each game of the series.

1A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Rosewood vs. Uwharrie Charter

Five County Stadium – Zebulon, NC

Game 1 – Suspended Mid-2nd Inning with Uwharrie Charter leading 2-0, play to resume on Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary) – Game 3

2A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Randleman vs. North Lincoln

UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium – Greensboro, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

3A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge

Five County Stadium – Zebulon, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

4A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Corinth Holders vs. Mooresville

UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium – Greensboro, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

1A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Camden County vs. North Stokes

Dail Softball Stadium – NC State University – Raleigh, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary) – Game 3

2A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Eastern Randolph vs. West Stanly

UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium – Greensboro, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

3A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – Eastern Alamance vs. Central Cabarrus

UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium – Greensboro, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

4A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – South Caldwell vs. Hoggard

Dail Softball Stadium – NC State University – Raleigh, NC

Game 1 – Suspended in the Bottom of the Third, with two on and two outs, Hoggard batting and leading 2-1. Will resume Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)