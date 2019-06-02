2A Softball Championship Game 3: West Stanly shuts out Eastern Randolph 3-0 to take school’s third Softball title

GREENSBORO, NC – West Stanly got a complete game shutout from Jordan Hatch, picking up a 3-0 win in the third and final game of the NCHSAA 3A Softball State Championship Series over Eastern Randolph. The win secured the Colts’ third Softball State Championship.

Shelby Barbee was named the Most Valuable Player for the series thanks to her 4 for 10 performance at the plate with three RBI’s. Barbee went 2 for 3 in the series finale, including a pair of RBI’s to cement the victory.

West Stanly picked up a run in the home half of the first thanks to a leadoff double by Morgan Edwards. She came around to pick up the game’s first run on a two-out infield single by Rosalyn McRae. Then in the fifth M.V.P. Barbee sent a two-run shot over the fence in left to push the Colts’ lead to 3-0.

That was all the run-support Hatch needed, firing seven shutout innings in her 116 pitches. She scattered six hits and a walk while striking out six Wildcats.

Eastern Randolph finished the season 25-7. The Wildcats appeared in the State Tournament Finals for the third time in school history and the first time in the Best-of-Three Series era. The last trip to the State Finals for the Wildcats came in 2011.

West Stanly wrapped up the year 26-1. The Colts won the program’s third Softball State Championship and first since 2013 when they knocked off South Granville in two games. The Colts appeared in the State Tournament Series for the fifth time in the program’s history and second time in the Best-of-Three Series era.

