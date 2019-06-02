NCHSAA Baseball and Softball Recaps from Saturday Games:News on Uwharrie Charter, Randleman, Eastern Alamance, Eastern Randolph, New Hanover, South Caldwell, North Lincoln, North Stokes, Mooresville and more

1A Baseball Championship: Uwharrie Charter wins first Baseball State Championship with 10-1 Game 2 victory and sweep of Rosewood

ZEBULON, NC – The Uwharrie Charter Eagles exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to jump out to a 9-1 lead, eventually extending that to 10-2 as they cruised to a Game 2 victory and sweep of Rosewood in the 1A Baseball State Championship.

Series Most Valuable Player Spencer Lanier went 2 for 4 with three RBI’s in the Game 2 win, adding to his 4 for 4, 2 RBI performance in the opening game. Lanier gave Uwharrie the lead for the first time in Game 2 as he ripped a 2-RBI single to right to push Uwharrie ahead 2-1. He added an RBI single in the fourth that extended the Uwharrie advantage to 6-1.

Uwharrie broke the game open in the fourth, scoring seven runs as Braylen Hayes led off the inning with a single. After Hunter Hill struck out for the first out of the inning, five straight batters reached for Uwharrie as they tacked on four more runs without recording an out. With two down in the inning, Lanier stole second and on an errant throw on the play Tyler Campbell touched the plate to go up 7-1. Then, Johnathan Weaver ripped a double to right to bring home Lanier and Hayes singled home the pinch runner to push the Uwharrie lead to 9-1.

Mason Little had a dominant outing on the mound for Uwharrie Charter throwing a complete game in the win. He allowed two runs, both unearned, while smothering Rosewood’s offense who mustered just one hit in the game. Little struck out six while issuing four walks.

Rosewood finished the season with a record of 23-6. They won the Eastern Regional Championship for the first time in program history and made the school’s first appearance in the NCHSAA Baseball State Championship Series.

Uwharrie Charter wrapped up the year 26-5 on the season. They won the Western Regional Championship for the first time in school history and claimed the school’s first NCHSAA Baseball State Championship.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

2A Baseball Championship Game 2: North Lincoln storms back to stun Randleman 9-7 in Game 2 and sweeps series

GREENSBORO, NC – North Lincoln found themselves in a huge hole in the fifth inning, trailing 6-2 heading to the fourth inning, but that is when the Knights’ bats came alive, reeling off seven runs in the final four frames to stun Randleman 9-7 and sweep the 2A Baseball State Championship Series. The win gave the Knights their first State Baseball Championship.

Trailing 6-2, the Knights clawed back into the game in the top of the fourth as they pushed across three runs in the inning. Landon Reeves opened the frame by drawing a walk, before a one-out single to center by Matt Heavner. With two away, Jake Soorus reached on an error that allowed Reeves to score from second and Heavner to advance to third. Then Jake Quilla came through with a two-out, two RBI single to right, closing the Tigers’ lead to 6-5.

Randleman added a run in the fifth, as Dominick Poole drove in Matt Kemp with a two-out single to right that gave the Tigers a 7-5 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived with North Lincoln knotting the game at seven with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Sam Brady led off reaching base after being hit by a pitch, then Heavner doubled to left. Brady came across the plate on a sacrifice fly by Seth Whitley to cut the lead to 7-6 before Soorus’ RBI groundout to score Heavner and tie the game.

Randleman pushed a runner to third in the bottom half of the sixth, but Dawson Edwards grounded into a double play to end the threat. With two away in the top of the seventh, Daniel Carter reached on an error by Randleman, their third of the game. Carter stole second base and came around to score on an RBI single to center by Reeves. Then Brady doubled to left to bring Reeves around and stretch the North Lincoln lead to 9-7.

Randleman finished the year 27-6. The Tigers won the Regional Championship for the fifth time in program history. They made their first appearance in an NCHSAA Baseball State Championship Series since 2015.

North Lincoln finished the year 26-6. The Knights won the Western Regional Championship for the first time in program history. They claimed the school’s first State Baseball Championship. The series Most Valuable Player award went to Game 1 starting pitcher, Joey Cobb, who threw a complete game, four-hit shutout that saw him strike out 11 Tiger batsmen while issuing just three walks.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

3A Baseball State Championship Game 2: New Hanover wins back-to-back titles with 4-0 win in Game 2 and sweep of Marvin Ridge

ZEBULON, NC – The New Hanover Wildcats claimed their second straight NCHSAA 3A Baseball State Championship as they closed out the series against Marvin Ridge with a 4-0 win in Game 2. Alex Sniffen was electric on the mound in the series finale, posting a complete game shutout, scattering six hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Sniffen was named the series Most Valuable Player for his contributions in the series. In addition to his pitching line in Game 2, Sniffen was 1 for 4 at the plate in the finale. In the series opener, he was 2 for 3 at the dish, with a walk and an RBI, as he hit a towering homer to left that smashed into the jumbotron about three-quarters of the way up the video board.

New Hanover only managed two hits through the first three innings, without plating a run. However, Marvin Ridge was not able to get anything going during those frames either. In the fourth, New Hanover broke through as Kyle Smith drew a leadoff walk before Sniffen singled to center. Chase Nixon smacked a liner to center with one out to drive in Smith and give New Hanover a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh as they exploded for three runs. Alec Cortner reached on an error to begin the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt moved him to second, Blake Walston lined a ball over the center fielder to bring him around and put New Hanover up 2-0. Marvin Ridge pulled their starting pitcher, Tyler Hall, replacing him with Drew Cognac. On the next pitch Smith hammered a ball out down the left field line to put New Hanover up 4-0.

Marvin Ridge finished the season 24-8. The Mavericks won the Western Regional Championship for the third time in program history, and first time since back-to-back State Championship wins in 2015 and 2016. They appeared in the program’s third NCHSAA State Championship Series.

New Hanover completed the year 28-2. The Wildcats won the Eastern Regional Championship for the seventh time in program history. They won the school’s fourth State Championship in Baseball, their second in a row. New Hanover made their third consecutive appearance in the NCHSAA State Baseball Championship Series dating back to their 2017 appearance in the 4A Championship Series.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

4A Baseball Championship: Mooresville sweeps Corinth Holders with an 8-2 Game 2 victory

GREENSBORO, NC – The Mooresville Blue Devils swept the school’s first State Championship Series with a pair of come from behind wins to claim the 4A Baseball State Championship. Mooresville scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to grab the lead 4-2 and never looked back on the way to an 8-2 Game 2 victory.

Corinth Holders jumped out to a 2-0 lead again in Game 2, plating a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. The Pirates got a leadoff single from Dalton Wood and a single by Tanner Smith to open the inning. Then Wood came home on a throwing error by the catcher as Smith attempted to steal second. Five pitches later the Pirates plated another run with Smith crossing the plate on a passed ball to go up 2-0.

Mooresville responded in the third as John Faulkenberry and Jackson Brant both walked to open the inning. Then Trevor McHouell placed a bunt single that loaded the bases and the Blue Devils knotted the score at two on a double to right by Cameron Clonch. Then Davis Turner singled back up the middle to score two more and give Mooresville a 4-2 lead they did not relinquish.

The Blue Devils grabbed two more runs in the fourth, as Tafton Hensley reached on an error to start the inning. Two batters later, after a sacrifice bunt advanced him to third, Brant singled to right to bring him across the plate. Then with two outs, Brant stole second and crossed the plate as Blake Burchett singled to center and lifted Mooresville to a 6-2 advantage. Hensley’s two-RBI double in the fifth closed out the scoring.

Nick Merriman threw a complete game, three-hitter for Mooresville in Game 2. Both runs he allowed were earned as he struck out five while allowing five walks. Game 1 starting pitcher from Mooresville, Justin Poris, was selected as the series Most Valuable Player for his complete game win in the series opener.

Corinth Holders finished the season 23-8. They won the Eastern Regional Championship for the first time in school history, making the school’s first appearance in the NCHSAA Baseball State Championship Series.

Mooresville completed the season 24-9. The Blue Devils won the Western Regional Championship for the first time in program history, and won the school’s first NCHSAA Baseball State Championship.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

4A Softball Championship – South Caldwell pushes series to Game 3 with 3-2 win over Hoggard

RALEIGH, NC – South Caldwell managed a come-from-behind win in Game 2 to force a decisive Game 3 tomorrow, thanks to a walk-off single by Addison Blair in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Spartans a 3-2 lead.

South Caldwell opened the scoring with a single tally in the third when Jasmine Hall homered to left with one out in the fourth to put them up 1-0. Hoggard responded immediately in the top of the fourth with Isabella Colbert leading the inning off with an infield single, moving to second on a two-out single by Kira Soodek. Then Icess Tresvik doubled to left to plate both runners and put the Vikings in front 2-1.

The Spartans got even in the bottom of the fourth when Kenley Jackson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. She was sacrificed to second and then scored on an error by the center fielder which tied the game at two.

The two teams held each other scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Ciara Hanson singled to right to open the frame for South Caldwell. Katie Wright successfully sacrificed her to second, and she took third on a wild pitch, setting the table for Blair’s walk-off single.

The win by South Caldwell forces a third and final game in the 4A Softball State Championship series. The two teams are slated to meet at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 at Dail Softball Stadium on the campus of NC State University to decide the series.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

3A Softball Championship: Central Cabarrus forces Game 3 with a 5-1 victory over Eastern Alamance in Game 2

GREENSBORO, NC – Central Cabarrus jumped ahead early with two runs in the top of the first in a must-win game to run past Eastern Alamance 5-1 and force Game 3 in the 3A Softball State Championship Series. Riley Tucker and Destiny Thornton were both 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI each to help push Central Cabarrus to the victory.

Tucker started the game in the circle for Central Cabarrus, but was relieved by Brantleigh Parrott after just 2.1 innings of work. Tucker only allowed the single run, it was earned, but gave up seven hits in the game. Parrott came in and was nearly flawless for 4.2 innings in relief. Parrott only allowed three hits, while striking out four without a walk.

The Vikings grabbed the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, wasting no time getting on the board. Tucker had a one out single to drive in Lacie Coubal who reached when she was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Then Thornton singled through the middle to plate Tucker from second and take a 2-0 lead.

Eastern Alamance responded in the bottom half of the inning as opening game star, Kenna Raye Dark, doubled to right to open the frame. Eventually, after a pair of singles, Madelyn Lawson crossed the plate to cut the Viking lead to 2-1.

Central Cabarrus added a pair of runs on a single error in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 4-1. Then in the top of the sixth, the Vikings plated another run as Coubal singled up the middle to bring Parrott around to score after her two-out double.

The 3A Softball State Championship Series will continue tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

2A Softball Championship Game 2: Eastern Randolph shuts out West Stanly 3-0 to force Game 3

GREENSBORO, NC – In a must-win situation, Eastern Randolph got a gem of a performance from Savannah Beaver in the pitching circle as she shut out West Stanly 3-0 to force a decisive Game 3 in the 2A Softball State Championship Series. Beaver twirled a two-hit shutout, striking out seven while issuing just one walk.

The Wildcats made the most of their five hits on the night, pushing across single runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Beaver helped her own cause in the bottom of the first inning, picking up an RBI infield single that drove in Courtnee Carter with two outs to put Eastern Randolph into the lead 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Wildcats added onto their lead after Carter led off the inning with a double to left, moving to third on a groundout. Then Brooklyn Rush put down a bunt, as Carter sprinted home just ahead of the tag to put Eastern Randolph up 2-0. The Wildcats added an insurance run in the fifth, opening the inning with a pair of singles by Aniyah King and then Rush before Beaver sacrificed them into scoring position. Then Kelsey Craven’s sacrifice fly to right plated King from third to give the Wildcats a 3-0 advantage.

Game 3 in the series is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, June 2, at 4:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro. It will follow the 3A Championship Series Game 3 between Central Cabarrus and Eastern Alamance which is scheduled to begin at 1:00. All games of the 2019 NCHSAA Softball State Championship Series can be viewed live through the NFHS Network (www.NFHSNetwork.com).

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

1A Softball Championship Game 2: North Stokes wins second State Championship sweeping Camden County with 6-5 win in Game 2

RALEIGH, NC – North Stokes came from behind in stunning fashion in Game 2, defeating Camden County 6-5 to complete the sweep of the best-of-three series and win the school’s second softball State Championship. Allee Boles slapped a two-out, two-RBI single back up the middle in the top of the seventh to put the Vikings in front for good, 6-5.

The Vikings opened the game strong, ripping off three runs in the top of the first. Reid Hawkins got a one-out single followed by a walk to Autumn Martin. Then Lora Wood singled to center to drive in Hawkins and put North Stokes up 1-0. Series Most Valuable Player Sierra Hubbard ripped a single through the left side to plate a pair of runs with two outs and give North Stokes an early 3-0 lead. She finished the series 4 for 7 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Camden stormed back in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs as Hannah Ferebee doubled to left field scoring Kaiyah Dooley who had doubled to lead off the inning. Ferebee came around to the plate on a two-out, RBI single by Hailey Bunting to trim the Viking lead to 3-2.

The Bruins surged into the lead for the first time in the series in the bottom of the fifth. A walk and hit batsman started the inning before Briana Bratton singled to center field bringing around Ferebee and Kamryn Nash to put Camden County up 4-3. Then after a walk pushed Bratton to second, Bratton made it to third on a passed ball. That set her up to come across the plate on a double play ball by Nicole Villardi, giving the Bruins a 5-3 advantage.

North Stokes battled back in the top of the sixth, cutting the Bruin lead in half as Sydney Mabe ground out to second pushing a pinch runner, Mya Sheppard, running for Wood who opened the inning with a single, across to make it 5-4 in favor of Camden. The Vikings set the table for Boles’ late-inning heroics with a pair of one-out singles, one by Carley Gravely and the other by Hawkins. Then Wood was hit by a pitch with two away to load the bases before Boles brought home the game-winning runs.

Camden County finished the year with a 23-3 mark. The Bruins made it to the State Championship Series for the second time in school history, winning their second Eastern Regional Championship in the best-of-three era. They also have two appearances in the State Tournament from the four-team, double-elimination tournament era.

North Stokes completed the year 29-1. The Vikings claimed the second Softball State Championship in program history, their first since 2014 when they defeated Whiteville in three games.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA