Saturday Night Baseball and Softball Scoreboard:SAL, ALPB, CPL, CL, NCHSAA, NCAA with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, High Schools, College and more

South Atlantic League Baseball Finals:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Lakewood BlueClaws 3

WP:Colin Selby(2-0)/LP:Jhordy Mezquita(2-4)/SV:Conner Loeprich(1)

TOG-2:44/Attendance 7,698….at First National Bank Field…

Hoppers’ Jack Herman with a three-run Triple….Mason Martin with his 16th HR of the season and Martin’s RBI now at (55)…Two Martin RBI tonight/Saturday…GSO’s Grant Koch goes 2-4/Run/RBI….

Hoppers' Line:7-9-1 BlueClaws Line:3-4-0

Hoppers WP Colin Selby goes 6 1/3 Innings/3 Runs/3 Hits/1 BB/10 K’s/HR…Very solid start and overall outing by Selby tonight…At one stage of the game, Selby retired 11 LWD hitters in a-row…

Hoppers(36-18)/BlueClaws(18-36)

Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Greenville Drive 3

+++++Greensboro Grasshoppers still 6 Games behind/back of Delmarva, with 15 games remaining in the First Half of the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division….+++++

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 8, New Britain Bees 1

Rockers(20-15)/Bees(19-14)

TOG-2:53/Attendance 2,903…at BB&T Field in High Point….

Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 3

HiToms(2-2-1)

TOG-2:54/Attendance 1,075….at McCrary Park in Asheboro…

Carolina League Baseball:

Game One

Carolina Mudcats 6, Winston-Salem Dash 3…(7 Innings)

Dash(29-24)/Mudcats(30-24)

TOG-2:15

Game Two

Winston-Salem Dash 5, Carolina Mudcats 4

Dash(30-24)/Mudcats(30-25)

TOG-2:14/Attendance 6,981….at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem…

NCHSAA Softball Championships at UNCG:

2-A

Game One

West Stanly 1, Eastern Randolph 0…(9 Innings)

Game Two

Eastern Randolph 3, West Stanly 0

Game 3 in the series is scheduled for tomorrow, at 4:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro…

3-A

Game One

Eastern Alamance 3, Central Cabarrus 0

Game Two

Central Cabarrus 5, Eastern Alamance 1

The 3A Softball State Championship Series will continue tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro…..

2-A Baseball at UNCG:

Game One

North Lincoln 2, Randleman 0

Game Two

North Lincoln 9, Randleman 7

The wins give the North Lincoln Knights their first State Baseball Championship.

1-A Baseball State Championship at Five County Stadium in Zebulon:

Game One

Uwharrie Charter 6, Rosewood 4

Game Two

Uwharrie Charter 10, Rosewood 2

Uwharrie Charter wrapped up the year 26-5 on the season. They won the Western Regional Championship for the first time in school history and claimed the school’s first NCHSAA Baseball State Championship. Uwharrie Charter coached by Van Hurley, the former head coach at Randleman High School, where Coach Hurley also the Randleman Tigers to the State Title…

NCAA Baseball Regionals:

North Carolina 16, Liberty 1

Campbell 5, N.C. State 4

Tennessee 10, UNC-Wilmington 3

Miami 12, Southern University 2

Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4

Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4

Illinois State 4, Louisville 2

Duke 4, West Virginia 0

Ole Miss 6, Clemson 1

Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5

Florida State 12, Georgia 3

American Legion Baseball:

Stokes County 11, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 9

FINAL/6 | GSO 9, STO 11. The game was called after a lengthy weather delay.

Red Wings drop fifth straight and move to 2-6 (0-3). Back in action tomorrow hosting Davidson.