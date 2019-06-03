2019 New Balance Outdoor Nationals coming to Greensboro:Volunteers Needed and all Volunteers get FREE admission, FREE T-shirt and FREE meals!!!(Top Track and Field Event in the Nation)

See the BEST high school track and field talent in the nation!!

Your admission price: Free!

We are currently seeking volunteers for the 2019 New Balance Outdoor Nationals. The meet will be held June 13-16, 2019 at BB&T Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T State University. There is no prerequisite for volunteering. This is also a great way for students to earn Service Learning Hours.

2019 New Balance Spectator Ticket Prices

One Day Admission: Thursday, Friday or Saturday

$15.00

Sunday Admission

$20.00

Volunteer Admission: Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday

FREE

Volunteers: T-Shirt & Meals

FREE

Volunteer: Work the event of your choice. The “Best Seat in the House” Reserve your spot today.

For Volunteer Information, Registration forms and Meet Schedules, contact DePaul Mittman, New Balance Volunteer Coordinator: Phone/Text: 336-255-3403;

Email: depaulmittman@bellsouth.net