Greensboro’s Mason Robb Finishes Tennis Season at Guilford College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College junior Mason Robb (Greensboro N.C./Keystone National (Pa.) (Mount Olive) recently completed his second season as a member of the Quakers’ men’s tennis team. Robb and teammate Elijah Gregory earned Second-Team All-league Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors at first doubles.

Robb went 13-7 at first singles, 7-3 against (ODAC) competition. He was named ODAC Player of the Week for the week of April 8 after winning all four matches in the Quakers’ 2-0 week.

Robb and Gregory formed the Quakers’ top doubles tandem for most of the season and logged an 11-8 doubles mark, best on the team. The pair went 11-6 in dual-match action, including 8-3 in conference competition. It won five matches by scores of 8-2 or better and three of its losses came by two or fewer points. One of the team’s best wins was an 8-7 (7-5) victory over ODAC Player of the Year Canon Secord and his Bridgewater College teammate Matthew Gordon in the April 30 ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals. The 5-0 win sent the Quakers to the league semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.

Robb helped coach Dave McCain’s Quakers to a 10-7 overall record, 8-3 in the ODAC. With no seniors on the roster, Guilford could return all six letter winners next year, including Robb.