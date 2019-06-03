Guilford County’s own DJ Reader(Houston Texans/Grimsley HS/Clemson) bringing FREE Football Camp and Community Day to Grimsley HS, on Saturday June 22

This year Greensboro’s own, Houston Texan Nose Tackle DJ Reader (Grimsley High School) will be holding his 4th Annual Football Fundamentals Camp and Inaugural Community Day.

The events are to take place June 22, 2019 at Grimsley Senior High School. Activities for the camp will begin at 11am.

(Camp 11am-3pm)

Immediately following the camp at 4pm Community Day will begin! This year we want to make things more special and we are asking ALL elementary students and teachers to show up and show your school spirit!

(Community Day 4-8pm)

We are challenging all county schools to see who brings the most students to Community Day; the winning school will receive a donation from Team DJ to go towards school supplies for the upcoming year!!!

We are excited about the opportunity to work with the Guilford County School System, so please come out and show your support with a fun day of FREE, food fun and fellowship!

*****You can register at USA Football.com or search DJ Reader @USA Football….*****