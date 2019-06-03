Kevin Westlake(Page High School) on the mound today for Campbell University as the Camels meet Top-Seed East Carolina, at ECU(NCAA Baseball Regionals)
**********Kevin Westlake(Page High School) is on the hill/mound/bump and the Fighting Camels are the home team in today’s @NCAACWS Greenville Regional championship game against top-seeded ECU.**********
CLICK HERE to see Kevin Westlake and Campbell University baseball on Twitter….Last check, ECU was up 1-0, headed to the bottom of the first inning…Campbell, the home team today at East Carolina….
Andy Durham said,
Top of the 2nd Inning:
Campbell 2, ECU 2
End of the 1st Inning:
Campbell 2, ECU 1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.