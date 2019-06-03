Local Baseball and Softball News for Tonight/Today:Scores from the SAL, ALPB, CPL, CL, American Legion, NCHSAA, NCAA Baseball Regionals and more

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Lakewood BlueClaws 3

WP:Will Gardner(2-0)/SV:Braden Ogle(30/WP:Victor Santos(2-6)

Hoppers(37-18)/BlueClaws(18-37)

Rodolfo Castro 1-2/2 RBI…Zac Susi Double/Run….Jack Herman Double

Hoppers Line: 4-5-0 BlueClaws Line:3-7-2

TOG-2:24/Attendance 4,746…First National Bank Field, in Greensboro….

Greenville Drive 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3….(10 Innings)

DEL now (42-13) and a Five-game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League’s Norther Division, with 14 Games remaining in the First Half of play….

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 6, New Britain Bees 5

Rockers(21-15)/Bees(19-15)

TOG-2:55/Attendance 1,906 BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 9, North Wake Fungo 3

HiToms(3-2-1)

TOG-2:35/Attendance 1,135 at Finch Field, in Thomasville

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 3, Fayetteville Woodperckers 2

Dash(31-24)/Woodpeckers(25-31)

TOG-3:08/Attendance 3,150 SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville

American Legion Baseball:

Post 342 Rowan County 4, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 3 RC342 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4 0

Davidson County 11, Post 53 Red Wings 5

from Twitter….

FINAL | GSO 5, DAV 11. Tough day defensively for the Red Wings, but the pitching staff and the offense both put us in a position to win.

Red Wings fall to 2-7 and 0-4 in division play. Next chance comes Wednesday at @RCpost45.

NCHSAA Softball Finals:

3-A Championship Game at UNCG

Eastern Alamance 4, Central Cabarrus 2…(8 Innings)

2-A State Championship Game at UNCG

West Stanly 3, Eastern Randolph 0

4A Softball Championship Game 3 – South Caldwell wins first title with 7-5 extra inning win over Hoggard

RALEIGH, NC – South Caldwell scrapped and clawed their way into a Game 3 with a come-from-behind victory in the second game of the series. In Game 3, the Spartans, once again, found themselves trailing Hoggard, but battled back to even the game and force extra innings for the second time in the series. South Caldwell prevailed, 7-5 in eight innings, Hanson drove a one-out single to center field plating two runs to win the school’s first Softball State Championship.

Regan Weisner was selected as the series’ Most Valuable Player, providing South Caldwell with three RBI’s on 2 for 4 from the plate in the third and final game of the series. Weisner also added two hits and two RBI’s in the first game of the series, helping to force the series opener to extra innings.

Hoggard jumped out to an early lead once again, snatching a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a homer to center by Allie Royal. South Caldwell responded in the third with a two-run double by Weisner with two outs in the inning to surge in front 2-1. The Spartans tacked on one more in the fourth with Hall drawing a bases loaded walk in with two outs to put South Caldwell up 3-1.

The Vikings hung up a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth, piecing together a rally that saw the first four batters reach base. Jesse Mathis opened the frame with a double to left, the Skyler Walker was hit by a pitch before Isabella Colbert singled to right to load the bases. Then Royal drew a walk to push the first run of the inning across and draw the Vikings within one at 3-2. After an infield fly, Kira Soodek drew a walk to push another run across and tie the game before Icess Tresvik slapped a single to right that plated two runs and put the Vikings in front 5-3.

South Caldwell got a run back in the fifth when Katie Wright crossed the plate on a Viking error. Then Weisner picked up her third RBI of the game blasting a triple to right that scored Jenna Pittman and tied the game at five.

Hoggard completed the year with a record of 20-9. The Vikings reached the State Championship Tournament for the second time in school history and first time since 2001 in the Double-Elimination era.

South Caldwell finished the season 25-5. They won the Western Regional Championship for the second time in program history and the second straight year. The Spartans claimed the school’s first Softball State Championship.

JAMES ALVERSON-NCHSAA

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

NCAA Baseball Regionals

North Carolina 5, Tennessee 2

UNC Tar Heels on to the NCAA Super Regionals

Duke 4, Texas A&M 1

Duke Blue Devils on the the NCAA Super Regionals

East Carolina 9, N.C. State 2

N.C. State eliminated….

East Carolina 13, Quinnipiac 3

Mississippi State 5, Miami 2

Louisville 11, Illinois State 2

Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 1

Florida State 10, Georgia 1

Campbell 9, Quinnipiac 8

Miami 18, Central Michigan 3

Jacksonville State 9, Clemson 2

Tennessee 6, Liberty 5

Louisville 9, Indiana 7

Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8