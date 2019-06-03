Mid-State 3-A 2019 All-Conference Softball Selections
Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference
2018-19 Spring Sports
All-Conference Summary
Softball
All-Conference
1. McKenna Raye ………Eastern Alamance
2. Haley Batista ………….Eastern Alamance
3. Morgan Lawson………Eastern Alamance
4. Reagan Hartley ………Eastern Alamance
5. Madelyn Lawson …….Eastern Alamance
6. Haileigh Palmer………Eastern Alamance
7. Ciana Davis……………McMichael
8. Kyndall Crawford …….Morehead
9. Megan Powell…………Morehead
10. Kailey Walker …………Morehead
11. Maddie Boothe ……….Morehead
12. Kaley Ingle …………….Morehead
13. Sydney Fields…………Northeast Guilford
14. Mea Clark………………Northern Guilford
15. Chloe Templeman …..Northern Guilford
16. Lillie Davis ……………..Person
17. Taylor Sullivan………..Person
18. Rachel Smith………….Rockingham
19. Taylor Smith …………..Rockingham
20. Lexi Sox ………………..Western Alamance
21. Destiny Beam…………Western Alamance
22. Logan Bailey…………..Western Alamance
Player of the Year: Kailey Walker ~ Morehead
Pitcher of the Year: McKenna Raye Dark ~ Eastern Alamance
Coach of the Year: Michael Ferrell ~ Person
Sportsmanship: Northeast Guilford
Final Standings
1. Eastern Alamance ……………. 14-0
2. Morehead ……………………….. 11-3
3. Person……………………………. 8-6
4. Western Alamance …………… 8-6
5. Rockingham Co……………….. 7-7
6. Northern Guilford……………… 4-10
7. Northeast Guilford ……………. 3-11
8. McMichael ………………………. 1-13
