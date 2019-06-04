Greensboro Grasshoppers land Six Players on the South Atlantic League All-Star Team:Brad Case and Alex Manasa(Pitchers), plus Mason Martin, Rodolfo Castro, Grant Koch and LoLo Sanchez(Position Players)

CLICK HERE for the Northern Team Roster for this year’s 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, coming up on Tuesday June 18, in Charleston, West Virginia….

Six Greensboro Grasshoppers on the Northern Division roster with, Brad Case and Alex Manasa(Pitchers), plus Mason Martin(1B), Rodolfo Castro(INF) and LoLo Sanchez(OF) and catcher Grant Koch(Position Players)….Former Greensboro Grasshoppers manager, Dave Berg, now managing the West Virginia Power, will lead the Northern Division squad…..

CLICK HERE for the Southern Division roster for this year’s SAL All-Star Game….

Rodriguez, Casas headline SAL All-Stars

Northern, Southern Divisions square off in Charleston on June 18

from Joe Bloss at MILB.com/www.milb.com

Good luck waiting patiently for some of the matchups bound to take place in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

Top Red Sox prospect/Class A Greenville first baseman Triston Casas will lead a loaded Southern Division lineup against a dominant Northern Division pitching staff featuring fourth-ranked Orioles prospect/Delmarva right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, according to the rosters released Tuesday. First pitch at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia, is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET on June 18.

The Shorebirds sport the league’s best record at 43-13 and boast eight All-Stars, the most among the circuit’s 14 teams. Joining Rodriguez (6-0, 1.47 ERA) on the Northern Division pitching staff will be No. 27 Orioles prospect Drew Rom (4-0, 1.49 ERA), Zach Matson (4-0, 1.69 ERA) and Ofelky Peralta (4-0, 1.99).

Delmarva shortstop Adam Hall, the 14th-ranked Orioles prospect, should slot somewhere atop the Northern Division lineup because of his .322 average. Greensboro first baseman Mason Martin will bring his league-leading 16 home runs to the middle of the order.

They’ll be tasked with outs-slugging Casas and company. The 19-year-old has heated up after an injury kept him off the field last summer and posted a 1.049 OPS with eight home runs in May. Other notables in the Southern Division lineup include No. 28 Braves prospect Trey Harris — who leads the league with a .366 average — and second-ranked Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio (.280, 22 runs, 15 RBIs).

Contenders to start for the Southern Division will be Greenville’s Thad Ward (4-2, 2.02 ERA), second-best among active pitchers on the circuit with 71 strikeouts, and Augusta’s Seth Corry (1-2, 2.49 ERA), who has 65.

Rosters will be updated over the next two weeks in the event of injuries or promotions.